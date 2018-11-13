zesty-chicken-and-root-stew

Just because I’m in Dubai where it’s hot and warm, doesn’t mean I still can’t eat those cold weather comfort foods. Recipes, like beef and rosemary casserole, beef and ale stew, Spanish chicken and chorizo are all perfect comfort foods for cold climates. But to be honest I don’t care what the temperature, you can’t beat stews or casseroles and this one is going to be added to my favourite list. This recipe is also perfect if you are run down, got a cold, or in my case, a hangover. As it’s packed full of vitamins and minerals, its low in fat with the cleansing effects due to the lemon juice.

I wanted a big stew and so cut the vegetables as big as I can. I also want big pieces of onion so cut them Asian style, cutting against the grain. I actually only added the lemon juice at the last moment and it made a great recipe just a little different and much for the better in my opinion. My friend said that adding lemons to recipes is a very Greek thing, which is not something I was aware of. Apart from the turnip and sweet potato I didn’t peel them, I just scrubbed the skin clean.

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, cut Asian style

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 large or 2 small carrots, diced into large chunks

1 large parsnip, diced

1 large turnip, diced

1 sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 potato, clean and diced

1 leek, clean and diced

4 chicken thighs, skin removed and de-boned, cut into large pieces

700ml of chicken stock

2 tsp fresh or dried tarragon

salt and pepper to season

Juice of 1 large lemon

(serves 4)

Place the oil into a large pan and heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes, then add the garlic again stirring occasionally to stop it burning.

Add each vegetable to the pan, stirring into the mixture. Once all added cook for about 4-5 minutes again stirring occasionally.

Add the chicken and mix into the vegetables. Add the chicken stock, tarragon and season to taste.

Cook for a minimum of 20 minutes and just before you serve add the lemon juice.

Serve with fresh crusty bread or rice.

