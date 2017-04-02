Your Online Life is Real Life Too

You don’t have to be a so-called “digital native” to understand that your life “online” is just as valid as your life “offline”, your supposed “real life”. It’s time to acknowledge that our online conversations and interactions are just as real as any other, even if they’re not face-to-face. After all, who thinks that having a chat on the phone is not real life or watching TV or playing games with your friends on XBox?

Alexandra Samuel forcefully argues at TEDx Victoria that once we embrace our online lives as part of our real lives we will unlock the potential of the internet. It’s time to stop apologising for being “online” and the first step is to be really honest about what’s good about the Internet and its limitations. In reality, there isn’t an online world and an offline world. They’re one and the same. There’s just one world and the tools and technology we use to share, converse and engage with each other.

Image reproduced from http://blog.beenverified.com

