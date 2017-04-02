City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Your Online Life is Real Life Too

Your Online Life is Real Life Too

  By David Bradley Science Writer | April 2, 2017

You don’t have to be a so-called “digital native” to understand that your life “online” is just as valid as your life “offline”, your supposed “real life”. It’s time to acknowledge that our online conversations and interactions are just as real as any other, even if they’re not face-to-face. After all, who thinks that having a chat on the phone is not real life or watching TV or playing games with your friends on XBox?

Alexandra Samuel forcefully argues at TEDx Victoria that once we embrace our online lives as part of our real lives we will unlock the potential of the internet. It’s time to stop apologising for being “online” and the first step is to be really honest about what’s good about the Internet and its limitations. In reality, there isn’t an online world and an offline world. They’re one and the same. There’s just one world and the tools and technology we use to share, converse and engage with each other.

 

This article has been reproduced from Sciencetext technology website. Copyright David Bradley.

Image reproduced from http://blog.beenverified.com

About David Bradley Science Writer

David Bradley has worked in science communication for more than twenty years. After reading chemistry at university, he worked and travelled in the USA, did a stint in a QA/QC lab and then took on a role as a technical editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry. Then, following an extended trip to Australia, he returned and began contributing as a freelance to the likes of New Scientist and various trade magazines. He has been growing his portfolio and and has constructed the Sciencebase Science News and the Sciencetext technology website. He also runs the SciScoop Science Forum which is open to guest contributors on scientific topics.
