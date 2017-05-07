City Connect » Featured » Your Heart Attacks When Your Head Doesn’t Get It!

Your Heart Attacks When Your Head Doesn’t Get It!

  By Adam Shaw | May 7, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Your heart has a separate intelligence to your head and it will attack you if you don’t get the message. In this step we look at how to tune into the message of your heart.

Tune into the message of your heart or it will attack you eventually!

You can never be truly happy on any sort of consistent basis until you understand how your head and heart work.

Both have different functions.

Your heart communicates to you through your emotions. How you FEEL is your heart’s communication to your head.

Only by getting your head and heart in alignment will you truly optimise your energy. Your ability to tune into your emotions and act accordingly will determine how much happiness you allow into your life.

Tune into your emotions and trust them

