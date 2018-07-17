Your Essential Guide to the True Benefits of Solar Energy for Your Australian Abode

Most everyone has an idea of how solar energy works. Solar panels, for instance, are used to utilise the power of the sun. Solar panels are comprised of special cells called photovoltaic or PV cells, and these cells are designed to absorb the sun’s energy. The more energy from the sun is harnessed, the more powerful the benefits are. But there may be some facts about solar energy which you may not know about – for instance, while solar energy is used for electrical appliances, it can also be used for creating hot water and heat. The benefits of solar energy are endless, and if you have solar energy in your own home, you can certainly save money whilst investing in the future of the environment as well. So what else do you need to know about the true benefits of solar energy? Here’s your essential guide.

The benefits for your finances

The impact on your bills

The financial benefits of solar energy can be quite substantial, especially over the long term. Whilst you may already be aware that you can save money on your bills, you may not be fully aware of how great the impact can be. Even if you have a significant initial investment, particularly when it comes to the set-up and installation costs as well as the cost of equipment, it more than pays for itself in the end. What’s more, getting a solar energy system in Australia comes with its own benefits from the government as well (think solar rebates and so on).

The very first concrete benefit is this: you are essentially creating your own power. Additionally, with a solar energy system, you can use less power from the grid, allowing you to get substantial savings on your energy bills. The second concrete benefit, although less obvious, is the fact that when your solar panels are generating or producing more energy or power than your home requires, this excess energy or power can be re-sold to the grid depending on the particular scheme in your territory or state.

The impact on your future

The third financial benefit of a solar installation is even less obvious, but it’s a benefit for your future. Solar energy systems can protect your home against electricity price increases in the future caused by traditional sources of energy such as gas, oil, and coal. Since you produce your own energy, which also comes from a source that is completely renewable, your household will be less dependent on energy providers and various fossil fuels.

There’s yet another benefit brought by solar energy which you may not think about: if you plan to sell your home in the future, solar panels and solar energy systems can make a great selling point, potentially increasing your home’s market value as well.

More benefits

Of course, you may already know that if you install a solar energy system in your home, you will be able to reduce or decrease your carbon footprint. When solar panels are used, they don’t release any greenhouse gases, and they don’t cause air pollution, either. Compared to traditional energy or electricity from the grid, energy from the sun is clean, green, and completely renewable.

