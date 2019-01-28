Yoghurt, Coconut and Green Chilli Chutney

Over the last few months, you will have seen my recipes for green chutney/dip and tomato chutney. Both these chutneys are perfect to serve with potato bhajias, onion bhajias, pokoras etc. This yoghurt, chilli and coconut chutney/dip is also perfect for serving with any Indian starter. The sweet and sour yoghurt with the hot chillies helps give a real kick to any Indian dish without much effort.

Ingredients

1 cup Greek style yoghurt

3 tablespoons desiccated coconut

¼ teaspoon salt

Grated fresh coconut for garnishing (optional)

2 green chilles for garnishing

2 teaspoon of my green chutney (recipe here)

Method:

1. Mix the yoghurt with a fork.

2. Add the green chutney, dessicated coconut and salt and mix.

3. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish it with chopped green chillies and freshly grated coconut.

Left over chutney/dip should be stored in the fridge and eaten within a couple of days.

