Yoghurt, Coconut and Green Chilli Chutney

Over the last few months, you will have seen my recipes for green chutney/dip and tomato chutney. Both these chutneys are perfect to serve with potato bhajias, onion bhajias, pokoras etc. This yoghurt, chilli and coconut chutney/dip is also perfect for serving with any Indian starter. The sweet and sour yoghurt with the hot chillies helps give a real kick to any Indian dish without much effort.
Ingredients
1 cup Greek style yoghurt
3 tablespoons desiccated coconut
¼ teaspoon salt
Grated fresh coconut for garnishing (optional)
2 green chilles for garnishing
2 teaspoon of my green chutney (recipe here)
Method:
1. Mix the yoghurt with a fork.
2. Add the green chutney, dessicated coconut and salt and mix.
3. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish it with chopped green chillies and freshly grated coconut.
Left over chutney/dip should be stored in the fridge and eaten within a couple of days.
Very nice chutney and just great for the burning Delhi summer