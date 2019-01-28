City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Yoghurt, Coconut and Green Chilli Chutney

Yoghurt, Coconut and Green Chilli Chutney

  By | | ,

Over the last few months, you will have seen my recipes for green chutney/dip and tomato chutney.  Both these chutneys are perfect to serve with potato bhajias, onion bhajias, pokoras etc.  This yoghurt, chilli and coconut chutney/dip is also perfect for serving with any Indian starter.  The sweet and sour yoghurt with the hot chillies helps give a real kick to any Indian dish without much effort.

Ingredients

1 cup Greek style yoghurt
3 tablespoons desiccated coconut
¼ teaspoon salt
Grated fresh coconut for garnishing (optional)
2 green chilles for garnishing
2 teaspoon of my green chutney (recipe here)

Method:

1. Mix the yoghurt with a fork.

2. Add the green chutney, dessicated coconut and salt and mix.

3. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish it with chopped green chillies and freshly grated coconut.

Left over chutney/dip should be stored in the fridge and eaten within a couple of days.

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Yoghurt, Coconut and Green Chilli Chutney

  1. Ushnish Ghosh says:
    June 2, 2012 at 2:27 am

    Very nice chutney and just great for the burning Delhi summer