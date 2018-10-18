Yoghurt and Coconut Chutney/Dip

Creamy and delicious spicy yoghurt and coconut chutney.

Preparation time- 10 minutes

Serves-4

Ingredient

170 grams (1 small tub) Chobani Natural low fat Yoghurt ( or any Greek yoghurt)

30 grams / 1 oz dessicated coconut

1 green chilli finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

For tempering:

6 curry leaves

1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 tablespoon sunflower oil

1/2 teaspoon urad dhal

1 red dried chilli

Method:

1. Put the yoghurt in a bowl, add to it the finely chopped chilli, dessicated coconut and the salt and mix well.

2. Transfer the yoghurt mix to a serving bowl.

3. Heat oil in a pan , when it is hot add the mustard seeds, dried chilli, urad dhal and curry leaves.

4. Wait for the tempering to splutter and immediately pour the tempering onto the yoghurt mixture.

Serve as a dip with some poppadoms, tortilla chips or potato crisps

