Workout Series: Push Pull

This week I will talk about a great and effective workout to build up strength in the gym in a comparatively short period of time. There are many different ways to workout and not every training program works for everyone. Time is certainly a big factor these days and rather than consuming all your free time, you may want to spend less time in the gym and enjoy other past times such as following the football and formula 1 results. But how can one combine an efficient workout to get a great body your girlfriend or wife would certainly adore and still have enough time for her and your hobbies?

One very efficient workout strategy is a “push-pull” workout. The body is split into muscle groups that are either used to pull or to push weight. Each muscle group only has to worked out for about 5 minutes. Because a different muscle group is utilised for each exercise, you do not need any breaks between the exercises and can rotate swiftly. This saves a lot of time and makes the entire workout more efficient.

I would recommend to do all the pull exercises on one day and all the push exercises on another. This will give your muscles also the desired rest to heal themselves, as this is necessary for them to grow. The division of the muscle groups (and hamstrings) goes as follows:

Workout A: Pull

Back (Lats)

Hamstrings

Back (General)

Hip Abductors

Deltoid (Side)

Biceps

Hip Flexors

Trapezius (Upper)

Abdominal

Obliques

Workout A: Push

Quadriceps

Chest (General)

Quadriceps

Chest (Upper)

Hip Adductors

Deltoid (Front)

Calves (General)

Triceps

Because each exercise is only supposed to last for about 5 minutes, you can really exhaust your muscles using weights in the upper range. Try to use exercises with 12 to 15 repetitions per set and use heavy weights. This work-out is extremely time efficient as the actual workout time is only about 45 minutes. This workout works really well to build up strength and volume quickly and also tones your body.

I would recommend to do each pull and push workout twice per week. That is a total of 4×45 min and very easily doable. You can easily alternate this workout day by day.

Your girlfriend will love your increase in energy and how your body gets toned. Furthermore, this workout does not require you to be in the gym for such long times and is very time efficient.

We are looking forward to your comments.

