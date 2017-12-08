Women’s Changing Roles in the Dating World

I remember asking my nan about dating and relationships and how she and my granddad got together. It was a completely different world back then. The men would pick up the women from their houses up with no less than a bunch of flowers. Normally having to have the awkward conversation with the dad (still do sometimes). The evening would then commence would with a trip to the movies and then for fish and chips on the promenade afterwards (weather permitting). Of course he would pay and there would be no grey areas about that (not like these days). These days it’s kind of down to the bloke to pay but you have to always make sure that you offer and that you actually have enough cash on you in case he (shock) doesn’t pay! Afterwards back then he would walk you home and thank you for joining him. Maybe a peck on the cheek if he was lucky but definitely not on a first date, I think things were much simpler back then. It all seemed much more innocent back then, I mean when you dated someone you only dated one person. There was no chance of trying to date his brother too! Or dating someone else at all. Not like these days where women like to keep their options open now, and it is encouraged to date more than one man at a time. I encourage my friends to do it in all honesty. I tell them until they know they are really keen on each other, then to keep their options open.

Back then it was the men who did all the asking and if you agreed to go out on a date you wouldn’t date anyone else in between. It was just not the done thing. The men did the asking and people only dated one person at a time. What was also different was women’s approach to sex. I think men’s have always been similar, try to get as much as possible whenever possible! No matter what decade it is! However women years ago sex was something a lot of women waited until married and if not married were defiantly in a secure relationship. Not like now where women’s approach to sex can be seen as more masculine these days. Not waiting as long to sleep with a man, having one night stands and threesomes are not uncommon these days (but that’s another blog altogether). Getting hammered and having a one night stand is seen as the norm these days. It’s almost part and parcel for some girls on a night out. If they haven’t pulled then the night was just not worth it!

Women’s priorities have changed when it comes to dating. When women go out on dates their not looking for potential suitors or men that they necessarily want to marry as soon as they meet them. (Ok so some women are). They are looking for someone who can make them laugh, treat them nicely and someone who can take them out for fish and chips (maybe). The way in which women have dated has changed, because women’s priorities have changed. Women don’t all want or need to be married at age 20, in fact its completely frowned upon now at that age! There are more important things to think about like travelling, careers and friendships. This is why the rules have dating have changed is because women’s need for dating has changed. Yes sometimes all women want is a man for 6 hours of the night and not the rest of her life. As long as no one is getting hurt and everyone is practising this safely then we need not worry. The dating world will just keep evolving before we know it having 2 or 3 partners at a time will be the norm! (Ok maybe not?!).

