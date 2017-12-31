Women’s Changing Roles in the Dating World: Part 2

Now on top of flirting, playing it cool and trying to feel empowered all at the same time there is a little media foreplay added to the mix. Camera phones, Skype and Facebook. Whatever did we do without all of these media mixes? We can talk to guys on-line without even having to meet them. We can flirt, chat and see each other without even having to go on a real date.

The dating world has changed as more and more media aids are being brought out. The need for discretion is completely disregarded after a couple of wines at home messaging a man you met on-line. Personally it is not something that I would become involved in, as I am older and wiser and understand that lurid pictures can and will eventually end up in the wrong hands or worse on tin-ter-net!

I think women who are little older will understand this and will be more cautious as to what pictures go into who’s hands. However what if you are a younger woman just starting out in the dating world and this proves to be the norm.

The way in which teenagers are dating is much different say 10 years ago. Girls as young as 12 and 13 are having full on sex. As I am researching this I am shaking my head like a mother would at her daughters choice of Friday night attire! Girls of 13 having sex tsk tsk! But really it wasn’t like that when I was younger. I knew some girls who were sexually active very young but it was with their boyfriend and that was it. But even then at age 12 and 13 is was extremely shocking and were not considered to be very nice girls (ahem).

Sending naked pictures to people is something of the norm these days, especially for teenagers. It’s just all to easy to do, what with Bluetooth, Facebook, camera phones and Skype. It seems that before teenagers even go on dates with each other they want to see the ‘goods’ first. It’s like nothing is a mystery when it comes to dating and teenagers. Some young girls have boyfriends that they have just starting going out with and before they even gone out they are sending naked pictures to each other! I have a teenage brother who will regularly receive naked pictures from girls he is either dating or who he has not even met! He says its normal and its harmless and that no one is getting hurt.

I do believe that there is a pressure for both these boys and girls. I think there is a pressure on these boys from their peers to get girls to send them pictures. Also I think there is certainly a pressure from these girls to send pictures out to these boys. If at a younger age girls are being pressurised into sending explicit pictures to boys it maybe just another way that the dating world has evolved. I'm not saying that I agree with it and I certainly wouldn't encourage my son or daughter to be a part of that. However with all this new technology it's difficult for teenagers not to experiment with these things. I think it can lead to the wrong impression but these boys need to stop asking for naked pictures and these girls need to learn to say no to giving them if they don't want them leaked into the internet.

Images reproduced from firsttoknow.com and west-info.eu

