Women and the Menopause

The menopause is part of a natural process, however it can be a very unsettling time for many women both physically and emotionally.

What happens?– As you approach the menopause, your ovaries become less active, producing less oestrogen and progesterone. This means that your periods will become disruptive, usually resulting in less bleeding and longer gaps between each period. But some women may experience heavier, longer lasting periods. It very much depends on the individual. This is sometimes called the ‘perimenopause’. A simple blood test by your doctor can confirm whether or not you are going through the menopause.

What symptoms may I experience? – Again, this very much depends on the individual and some women experience only mild symptoms, or even none at all, however, common symptoms include hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings, tiredness, headaches and a lower sex drive.

But what about HRT?– Hormone Replacement Therapy, known as HRT, has become widely used for women experiencing the menopause by artificially replacing the missing oestrogen and progesterone into the body by using pills, patches or cream. However, recent research has shown that this is not a risk free option and has been linked to an increased risk in breast and uterine cancer, heart attack and stroke. It may also not be advisable for women who have a history of heart disease or blood clots to take HRT. Research

What is the alternative? – Homeopathy works well for women by restoring the body’s natural balance and it has been shown to be effective in treating hot flushes, sweats, anxiety, mood swings, tiredness, headaches and sleeping difficulties. In a study carried out at an NHS Well-Woman Clinic in Sheffield, 81% of 102 patients reported improvements of these symptoms after homeopathic treatment.

The benefit of diet and exercise – During the changes caused by the menopause there is loss to bone density and a gradual loss of protection from heart disease, it is therefore a good idea to pay attention to your diet and exercise to promote healthy bones and lower the risk of heart disease. Your homeopath may be able to offer advice in this area or refer you to the appropriate nutrition and exercise specialists.

Contact me if you would like further reading on this subject, or to make an appointment.

This article was written by Barbara Wyganowski

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: