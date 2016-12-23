Winter Party Make-Up Tips

Tis the season to be jolly… It’s party time! Whatever party that you are going to, you will want to look absolutely stunning and it’s the time of year that you can. No party dress and accessories are finished off without your sexy party make-up. If you haven’t already read about this season’s make-up, it’s all about smokey eyes, a feline flick and red lustrous lips.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to a more glamorous you, which isn’t hard to achieve…

For staying power, apply a primer to your face after moisturising – this will keep foundation fresh all evening.

After applying foundation, leave for 5 minutes before applying a loose powder – this will give staying power even on the hottest dance floor.

Use a primer or foundation on eyelids, this keeps the eye shadow on longer and the colour will stay true and won’t crease.

Don’t forget eyebrows – use an eyebrow pencil that will enhance them, i.e. brown/dark brown/black depending on your hair colour. Use a gentle sweeping motion following your natural brow line to emphasis them.

Choose three colours to use on your eyes – neutral/warm/dark. With the lightest shade sweep across the whole of your eyelid up to the brow bone. This will make your eyes stand out.

Next take your darkest colour i.e. golden/bronze/soft grey/brown. Use a flat eye shadow brush to follow in the crease of the eye socket. (Underneath the crease but not on the actual eyelids) you want that feline flick to stand out.

With a freshly sharpened eye pencil or eye liner following as close to your lash line as possible and carry on a little further (about 2mm to create a feline flick.

Underneath the eye follow the water line with the pencil just to add a little more definition.

Apply a blush colour of your choice to the cheeks, Sweeping up towards the hair line.

to contour the face.

With a lip pencil as close to the colour of the red lipstick that you will be using- apply by following just above the natural lip line.

Apply a deep red (cream) lipstick. Chanel is a good option, but there are plenty of lipsticks on the market. Using a lip brush apply to the lips and blot with tissue. Then re-apply with or without the brush. This will give super staying power for the evening. Don’t use lip gloss this will smudge the lipstick. If you can’t live without it, just use a tiny bit in the centre of the bottom lip.

If you’re not sure about the red lipstick let your eyes do the talking by using more eye shadow and a nude lipstick instead.

You go girl! Enjoy that party with confidence, super sexy eyes and a beautiful smile.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and New Year.

