Winter Caravanning in Switzerland

Beautiful snow covered mountains, cosy log cabins; Switzerland in the winter is a magical and spectacular place. After holidaying many times in our caravan in the summer, last year we decided to take our caravan over to Lauterbrunnen in Switzerland, for the first time at Christmas. We packed all our winter essentials, grabbed our skis and headed off for two weeks on the slopes.

Travelling there was an enjoyable journey. We drove through several different countries, had a one night stopover in Obernai, France and saw many picturesque places on the way. When we arrived at our destination in Lauterbrunnen, the campsite greeted us with a winter wonderland feel. There were Christmas lights everywhere, a log fire burning in the restaurant and the truly magical spirit of Christmas had arrived. We also had a fantastic view from our pitch of the incredible Staubbach waterfall. After unpacking and putting our own Christmas decorations up, we dug out our sledges and rounded off the day by having lots of fun in the snow.

Christmas Day was very special. After opening our presents from Santa, we had a lovely walk taking in the festive atmosphere of the local village, enjoyed a Gluhwein or two (hot chocolates for our girls) and later returned to our cosy and warm caravan to enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner. A couple of days later, our daughters started ski-school, so we decked ourselves out in our ski gear, got on the local ski bus and cogwheel train and headed off up the mountains for a day’s skiing in Kleine Scheidegg and Wengen.

There are many different winter activities to do whilst you are there. If you fancy a change from skiing or snowboarding or if you are a non-skier, then perhaps you could take part in sledging, snow-shoe trekking, ice-skating or curling. There really is a lot to choose from.

The weather was perfect whilst we were away. We were surrounded with cold, crisp days, gorgeous blue skies and had amazing views of the Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau mountains. We ventured all over the region, including Grindlewald, Murren and the Schilthorn mountain, where On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was filmed. We travelled by ski lifts, cable cars and gondola lifts, all of which was very exciting for the girls and us. New Year’s Eve was also a wonderful event. We dined in the restaurant, made new friends and watched the spectacular fireworks display.

After an extremely fun and adventurous trip, our two week holiday had unfortunately come to an end. It was time for us to pack everything up and head off, with a touch of sadness, back home. We said our good-byes, took our final look at the mountains and headed off with our memories of an amazing and wonderful holiday in tow. So was it a success taking our caravan away in the winter? Absolutely and we will definitely be returning with our caravan in the future, to this magical place again.

