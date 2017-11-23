Why Does a US Citizen Need a Passport to Visit Puerto Rico?

One of the great things about traveling in and around the United States is that you will not require a passport for many of those trips. And if you do not have a passport, or you just do not want to bring it along, you will be looking at these destinations as possible places that you can visit. For instance, you may want to visit Puerto Rico in the near future. It is a gorgeous island and it is one of the places that should be on everyone’s must see list.

But the question that people ask is does a US citizen need a passport to visit Puerto Rico? It is a very good question to ask. It shows that you are thinking about all the documents that you will need if you are going to visit the island. But the answer is that you will not need any passport if you are an American citizen. Puerto Rico is a commonwealth of the United States. It is a part of the nation in so many ways. The only people who will need a passport are non-U.S. citizens.

There is one instance where you will be required to show a passport if you are entering Puerto Rico as an American citizen. This happens when you are visiting the island from another country. Let us say that you are coming back from Europe and you want to stop in Puerto Rico for a few days. You will need to show your passport in that situation, because you are entering an American territory. It would be the same if you entered into the United States mainland from another country.

A Great Destination

Visiting Puerto Rico is not only a great idea if you want the convenience of not having to take your passport, but it is also a beautiful territory. There is so much culture to see, and the atmosphere is always wonderful. Whether you are going there to check out the beaches, or you want to see the different towns and localities, you will have a great experience.

One of the best spots to check out is San Juan, because it is a city that you can easily visit from the United States. There are multiple flights to San Juan from various American airports. But what can you check out? Here are some options.

Places to Visit in San Juan

Olive Boutique Hotel: A stunning hotel that has some great amenities and vintage architecture, with rooms being less than $200 a night. There is even a rooftop bar and club that is similar to those you would find in SoHo.

Jose Enrique: An exceptional restaurant that is very popular with both locals and tourists. You can check out some of their best dishes, with seafood being at the top of the menu. The good news is that it is very affordable, but will still give you a wonderful experience. It is a must visit location if you are heading to San Juan.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.