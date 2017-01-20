Why Do Men Die Younger Than Women?

It is well understood that men die younger than women. Not in all cases, but in most. According to the Center for Disease Control, women born in 2007 can expect to live 80 years, whereas men born in 2007 can expect to live 75 years.

Why is this? I’ve heard several explanations.

One is that men suffer more mental stress in their lives as a result of more demanding employment. Another is that men’s careers are more physically demanding. Yet another is that men are more likely to die as a result of crime or war. Scientific literature will provide a heap of statistics on the issue that will serve only to bewilder. While there may be some truth in these explanations, I don’t think that they fully explain the trend.

The reason that I don’t think that they explain the trend is that these factors are so variable from one individual to another. That is, they do not apply to a very large percentage of men. A lot of men have mentally stress-free jobs as mechanics or janitors. A lot have physically relaxing jobs as car salesmen or accountants. A lot of modern women hold the same jobs as men. And most modern men rarely encounter violence in their lives. Mental stress, physical demands, and exposure to violence are so inconsistent from one man to another that they cannot explain the generally consistent phenomenon that men usually die younger than women.

There must be another reason that applies across the board to all men and women and that serves to differentiate them. I believe there is. This may sound strange, but I believe that the reason is simply this: MEN ARE BIGGER.

In his groundbreaking book Enzyme Nutrition, Dr. Edward Howell explains that the key to health and longevity is enzymes. Enzymes are unique and specialized proteins that activate EVERY SINGLE ONE of the billions of chemical reactions that occur in the human body during every living second. These chemical reactions include everything from muscle contraction, thinking, seeing, energy metabolism, cell reproduction, food absorption, and digestion. Without enzymes, these chemical reactions could not occur, and we could not live.

Dr. Howell explains that a person’s body has the ability to make enzymes, however, this ability–referred to as an “enzyme potential”–is limited. The extent of a person’s enzyme potential is determined before birth and cannot be changed. Eventually one’s enzyme-potential runs out, at which point his organs or bodily systems begin to fail, and the person dies.

In short, absent an intervening occurrence like cancer or a motorcycle accident, a person’s life span is determined largely by how long his enzyme potential lasts.

Male and female babies have some obvious physical and chromosomal differences, however, those differences do not extend to their enzyme potential. Over the course of their lives, men and women have the same ability to generate enzymes.

Although men and women have the same enzyme potential, men usually deplete theirs faster because they are physically larger. Men have greater bodily mass, therefore, their bodies require proportionately more enzymes for all of the bodies’ activities and functions. Among these functions is digestion. Men eat a larger amount of food, therefore, they require their bodies to make more digestive enzymes. Making digestive enzymes depletes one’s enzyme potential. This increased rate of enzyme depletion for most men causes their lifespans to be shorter than for most women.

This difference in the rate of depletion of enzyme potential as a result of physical size is, over the course of a lifetime, enough to even overcome the additional depletion of enzyme potential that women must endure as a result of menstruation and pregnancy.

So that’s it. In a nutshell, men are physically bigger, therefore, their bodies and their digestion require more enzymes, therefore, their enzyme potential is depleted faster, therefore, they die sooner. I believe that it is this factor of mens’ relative size that accounts for most of the overwhelming trend that men die younger than women.

Of course, as Dr. Howell emphasizes, both sexes can prolong their lifespan and overall health by conserving their enzyme potentail by eating raw foods. All foods in their raw state contain natural enzymes that the body can use in place of manufactured digestive enzymes to break-down food. Unfortunately, enzymes in food are destroyed when cooked over 117 degrees Fahrenheit. By consuming at least some raw foods at every meal, one can take advantage of the enzymes present in such foods for digestion and spare one’s body at least some of the requirement to deplete one’s enzyme potential to make digestive enzymes.

However, as good as it is to extend one’s life by eating raw foods, the practice cannot even out the lifespans. It will merely prolong the lifespan of both sexes.

So it appears that Grandmas will always outlive Grandpas.

Photo credit: Photo by photostock, whose portfolio may be viewed by going to http://www.freedigitalphotos.net

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: