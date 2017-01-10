Who is Thomas Mahon?

Business Me:After more than twenty years experience of hand tailoring in Savile Row, I can offer my customers the traditions and expertise of the finest bespoke tailoring available today.

At the moment I’m one of the youngest tailors on Savile Row, and am lucky to have enjoyed making for an interesting list of clients, celebs, business icons etc.

Shameless Namedropping: Clients have included Prince Charles, Chief Ralph Lauren Designer John Vizzone, Bryan Ferry, and some other bright sparks who I can’t mention for *Ahem!* reasons of discretion.

Once, after I had made a jacket for John Vizzone, he showed up at the door with a copy he had made for the Ralph Lauren label. Tsk-tsk. He then asked me if I would be interested in going to the USA and working for him. But of course, arrogant chap that I am (not really), I had bigger ideas (silly me). Something to do with staying up in Cumbria- where I grew up- and just enjoying life more, far from the madding crowd etcetera.

Still, Ralph Lauren managed fine, and their ready-to-wear lines are up there with the best.

I hope with my classic background in bespoke tailoring, coupled with a more open approach to this business, the experience of having your clothes made will be as enjoyable for you as it is for me.

I began my career training for 7 years with S. Redmayne, a great little company. After that I spent 5 years with my alma mater, Anderson & Sheppard, the most famous and respected tailor on Savile Row. There I was undercutter to the great Mr. Hallbery, who you could intellegently argue was the greatest tailor of the twentieth century.

I then started Steed with Edwin in 1995; a partnership that lasted six years. Ed & I are still pals and work only a few miles from each other. I’ve been independant since 2001.

My style of tailoring is soft and unstructured, classic “Anderson & Sheppard” style, which offers comfort and a natural look. Apart from a bespoke fit, I always try show a joint expression of style, my client’s as much as my own, something that all of us wish to express. Sadly, much of today’s tailoring appears very stiff and structured, with a uniform sameness that’s, well, utterly boring.

Travelling Me:

My workshop is where I live, in Cumbria. I do most of my cutting there, though the sewing is almost exclusively done by Savile Row tailors. To sew my suits you need to have been trained to sew “The Anderson & Sheppard Way”, hence why most of the sewing tailors I use are based within a stone’s throw of Savile Row and A&S. Most of the the tailors I use also are also currently employed by A&S on a regular basis.

I am down on Savile Row most weeks, seeing clients and visiting my tailors. My movements are posted regularly on English Cut to keep everyone abreast of them. My offices are at Number 12 Savile Row, on the Eastern side of the street.

Besides London, I regularly visit New York, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco every three months.

I am more than happy to travel to faraway places off my regular beaten track, but of course, this has to make good business sense. Usually a larger order would need to be involved.

Though I keep one foot always firmly planted on Savile Row, in today’s world one has to also remain extremely mobile. My clients all lead very busy lives themselves, so they understand and appreciate this.

Ordinary Me:

Apart from my love of tailoring, I like to have my base here at the Warwick Hall in Cumbria. It’s great to make my frequent assaults on London, New York Paris et al, but I’m less distracted up here.

I like to sail my little boat on one of the lakes, and when I’m lucky I get to sail my good friend’s yacht Andorina. If you don’t want to visit your tailor in Savile Row, then try a 65ft ketch on the west coast of Scotland or have a weekend at Warwick Hall; I promise you’ll love both.

Image courtesy of Scott Schuman

