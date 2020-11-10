Who is Held Liable for an MTA Bus Accident in California?

Public bus transportation services such as the MTA is a great means of transportation to travel around and every day more than a million people use this service. Even in the best circumstances, accidents may occur and injure the occupants of the bus.

If you or your loved one have been involved in an MTA bus accident in the state of California, you are eligible to file a claim for your injuries and losses.

Difference between MTA bus accidents and other accidents?

California MTA bus accidents differ in the following ways:

You are required to inform the transportation authority within 6 months of the occurrence of the accident by submitting a claim form. Failure to complete the required information, or submit the form on time may result in the court dismissing your claims.

If multiple parties were present in the accident, then you will have to analyze the details and facts of the collision, determine the party responsible for the accident, and file necessary claims against all those parties immediately.

Will the MTA be held liable for your bus accident injuries?

Based on the comparative negligence standards as per California’s negligence laws, if you have been a victim of a vehicle accident involving multiple parties, you can recover damage compensation from all the parties depending on their relative fault that caused the accident. It is best to hire a personal injury lawyer in such cases since you will be dealing with various parties like the bus driver, MTA, 3rd party manufacturer, state, or local bodies responsible to maintain the roads. Under the California negligence law, if your own negligence has caused the accident, the damage recovery for your injuries will be reduced. For more essential legal information on accountability when you are involved in an MTA bus accident, visit: https://www.salamatilaw.com/los-angeles-bus-accident-attorney/who-is-liable-for-a-los-angeles-mta-bus-accident/

Should you accept settlements offered by insurance companies?

MTA’s bus accident insurance companies may reach out to the victims of the accident and try to provide them with claims compensation early in the claims process. However, it is recommended to consult your lawyer and not accept such settlements as they usually are lower than the actual cost of your financial and non-financial expenses.

A victim in an MTA bus accident can receive compensation for the following:

Current medical bills and those anticipated in the future

Loss of salary

Property damage

Pain and suffering that is sustained

Any additional expenses related to occupational therapy or rehabilitative therapy

It is critical to understand that if you accept the settlement offer provided by the insurance adjuster, you are most likely forfeiting your rights to recover any further compensation.

How can a good MTA bus accident attorney help you?

California’s MTA bus service system is a huge complex bureaucracy. It can be an intimidating experience if you decide to seek compensation from such a large organization without any knowledge or legal expertise. It is recommended to hire a seasoned MTA bus accident attorney if you have been involved in an MTA bus accident in California as an experienced lawyer can help you overcome any roadblocks while filing for your claims so that you receive compensation that you rightfully deserve.

