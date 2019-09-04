You are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing how to have an online flutter these days, as the online gambling industry has continued to grow and grow.

To some extent, the rise of online slot games within this industry has been nothing short of magic and, speaking of such, White Wizard is an online slot machine that brings some magical mysteries to the reels.

Further evidence of just how far the once humble fruit machine has come, this imaginative slot game from Eyecon brings great graphics and animation. Something of a cult classic, this game is very popular and aesthetically, it is a great game with magical fun all over those 5 reels.

25 pay lines are able to be worked with on White Wizard, with a jackpot of 3000 and one bonus round. A fine game indeed, worthy of such wizardry.

About the developer

White Wizard was developed by Eyecon who, if you are familiar with online slot games, who will already know all about.

Eyecon are a very consistent developer, continually rolling out some great looking, very engaging online slots that are available across all the major platforms of mobile, tablet and desktop. White Wizard is an example of Eyecon’s ability to make slots with a fun narrative and a good sense of humour.

One of their classic games, this game has been popular for a while now, but it is worth checking Eyecon’s full collection of games for newer titles, too.

About the game

As already mentioned, this is a classic game.

5 reels and 25 pay lines give the game a fairly familiar format, whilst fun animation and some great character adds a lovely extra dimension to White Wizard. The White Wizard himself plays a key role, leading the proceedings by being able to triple all winning combinations in which he appears.

He is the only wizard in the game, with the Merlin style wizard offering a wild symbol option that is very useful, too. He can only land on the odd numbered wheels of 1, 3 and 5, but when he does so and helps to make a winning combo, you will benefit from the 3x multiplier.

The graphics are very catoony in White Wizard which adds something to the magical charm, feeling like a timeless kids’ TV programme at times. The soundtrack is a bit simple, but helps to keep things ticking over whilst you spin these reels and hope for a bit of magic.

There is not a lot of variety in this slot, so more adventurous players may want to look elsewhere, but for those who like a classic look and feel, White Wizards is a fine choice.

Bonus Features

The bonus feature in this game has the potential to be really effective. Up to 400 free spins can be won on White Wizard, thanks to a free spins bonus feature that allows you to trigger more and more.

Verdict

All in all, this is a popular slot for a reason. Simple gameplay combines with some good-humoured graphics and a very accessible feel, to make White Wizards a little piece of magic.



