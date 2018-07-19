Which One: A Hotel or an Apartment?

Travelling soon? Before the fun begins, make sure you have prepared all the necessary things that need to be taken care of so that you won’t have to worry about anything when you finally board your flight. One of the important things you need to prepare is your accommodation. You must secure a place to stay. But, which one should you choose: a hotel or an apartment?

To know where you are going to stay, it is important that you know which one is best for your circumstances and your preferences. Find out below the pros and cons of each one, so that you’ll know which one will be the perfect match for you.

Hotel

Pros

Access to exclusive facilities and amenities. When you want your accommodation to also be a vacation itself, book hotels because they can give you access to facilities you can’t find anywhere else such as swimming pools, tennis courts, arcade rooms, day spas, and childcare. What’s more is that hotels offer 5-star buffet and restaurants for your convenience, hiring the best chefs and restaurateurs in town to delight your taste buds.

24/7 hospitality. Hotels can accommodate your needs 24/7. They are always available to attend to you whenever you require their services.

Cleaning service. A hotel always schedules a daily cleaning of the room to ensure that your stay will be pleasant.

Cons

A huge chunk of your money. You really must shell out a lot of money for just one night. What’s more, the prices spike once peak season starts.

Apartment

Pros

Financial freedom. You are given more room to spend your money the way you want because renting is significantly cheaper than any other accommodation.

Local scene. Jumping into the local scene is easier with an apartment because it is close to urban centres. You can immerse yourself in the culture and get a taste of the food when you stroll through the streets near your apartment.

Location. Say goodbye to traffic or trouble in commuting when you want to explore the city. The best thing about apartments is that they are found in the heart of the city. Hence, they are always close to most, if not all, the attractions that tourists want to visit.

Cons

Noise level. You sometimes can’t control the noise level in the apartment because you all share a wall with each other. Unlike hotel rooms which are usually soundproofed, renting an apartment can’t guarantee that the noise level will be bearable.

Final Words

It really depends on your circumstances and your preferences, but people are always on the lookout for apartments to stay in during vacations because they are very economical. If you want to combine the benefits of a hotel and an apartment, try luxury apartments. They come fully furnished and have fully equipped kitchens, large living areas, comfortable bedrooms, and modern bathrooms. Check out luxury apartments in Edinburgh if you’re travelling to Scotland’s capital.

Image: Pixabay.com

