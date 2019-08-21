WHEN FATHER FOREST LEAVES THE BEASTS

Oh greenish man where are you now,

Your trunks, your bones all in a row.

No singing bird, no breeze in the branches,

Only deserted man made tranches.

And fallen leafs alone and forgotten,

The land is dead all nature is rotten.

Where is deer and fox and badger?

Oh, greedy man you thief and cager!

Green and happy was the weald,

Like a magic mighty shield.

Trees where high, though and strong,

To the world soul they belong.

In their gracious, embracing kind,

They left not a single creature behind.

When shade and light so shyly met,

The air was filled, the scene was set,

For all ever repeating dramas of life,

For little ants and bees in their hive.

For hunting wolf and the little squirrel,

The woodland was a breathing pearl.

But meanwhile in a tiny dark slot,

A paper contains the evil plot.

On a desk we find this folder,

With a gift for the shareholder,

To flatten all what nature made,

And kill off life and let it fade.

In an air-conditioned room,

Mankind creates its doubtful doom.

A state of cruelty, terror and death,

Until we take our final breath.

The world will have another shape,

And orphans the little crying ape,

Who’s finger once touched the human spirit,

Creators we where of genius inherit.

