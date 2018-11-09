When Beauty Gets Ugly

As women and even men pride in our appearance takes a number of stages. At one point in our life the concept of looking ‘natural’ gets lost behind the montage of beauty adverts we see all around us, everyone wants to look and feel their best and indulging in makeup routines and products seems like the only answer at the best of times, not to mention the worst; However beauty sometimes comes at a more severe cost than the £25 we may or may not have spent of the latest miracle concealer.

Being a self-proclaimed make up junkie I have had first-hand experience in the good the bad and the ugly side of makeup. Hearing frequently that I ‘don’t need make up and I look fine without’ has never change my obsession with buying, admittedly, a load of junk to pile of my face. Most would agree that with makeup comes confidence and I’ve always believed that not one person NEEDS makeup as it is possible to live without but one chooses to enhance or change an imperfection in a simple step(s).

There are various horror stories that eerily lurk around the subject of health and beauty. Extreme cases of being partially blinded by lipstick, reported in the ‘get a life’ magazine are read, gasped and laughed at as we apply our own lipstick. Such displays keep everyday users of various beautifying products, like myself, distanced from a quite bleak reality… That we are possibly doing more harm than good to our bodies and our confidence.

Recently after having had one of makeup hauls I purchased a product that has indefinitely changed my ideology on makeup. After suffering from an allergic reaction post using the new product I was left in irony as this beautifying product made me in a blunt shallow term …Ugly?

Although it is probably just ill fate, it did leave me in a state of wonder as to when does it all start to become ‘too much’ for us women. As I looked over my room full of illusion (make up) I personally decided I had gone far enough. It’s just a shame I had had to have my face practically melt off before I came to my conclusion however. Being mutated wasn’t the only drive behind my epiphany… recent trends like the ‘Sharpee block eyebrows’ and the ‘moth like eyelashes’ dawned in my mind. Is it not too much?

For a fee we can boost and elevate ourselves into an ideal, almost dream like image but quite literally under the surface we unknowingly diminish our confidence, only making it replenish when we feed into our makeup bags. Weird I know.

Some of us are not are not naturally blessed to look good without makeup but as an observer and participant in the extent we go to look good, makeup weighs in as more of a curse than a blessing and making more than £160 billion a year it doesn’t seem like the curse or inception will be broken any time soon.

