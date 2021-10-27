What to Know About Legal Weed in Maine

Whether you are a new Maine resident, a long-time Mainer who is just getting into cannabis, or someone just exploring New England on vacation, it’s good to learn about Maine’s cannabis laws. Maine is one of a handful of states that allows both medical and recreational use of marijuana. Take a quick look through our explainer to find out what you need to know about legal weed in Maine.

Does Maine have medical cannabis?

Yes. Maine has been a medical marijuana state since 1999. Ballot Question 2, also known as the Maine Medical Marijuana for Specific Illnesses, passed that year to give people with serious health conditions access. The 2009 Maine Medical Marijuana Act expanded access and also decriminalized possession of up to 2.5 ounces of flower.

There are no qualifying conditions for getting medical cannabis in Maine. If you and your physician agree that you need it, you can get a card.

Maine also has reciprocal agreements with other medical cannabis states. This means that if you have a medical cannabis card in your home state, you can purchase weed in Maine for medical purposes.

What about adult use?

In 2016, Maine voters passed An Act to Legalize Marijuana, which allows adults 21 or older to possess, consume, and cultivate cannabis for personal use. Under the law, residents and visitors can purchase marijuana in licensed dispensaries. As with any regulated substance, there are a few caveats to be aware of:

you have to be 21 or over to buy or possess marijuana in the state.

consumption, whether it’s edibles, flower, or vapes, is not legal in public. This includes resorts, music venues, restaurants, and public places like sidewalks and parks.

you can be charged with an OUI if you consume marijuana then get behind the wheel.

you cannot cross state lines with cannabis.

you cannot bring it into federal property like a national park. These are under federal jurisdiction.

Maine has possession limits. Recreational users can have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and up to 5 grams of concentrate.

As long as you are aware of the limitations, you can relax and enjoy adult use marijuana in the state of Maine.

Where can I buy cannabis in Maine?

While it is legal to grow up to three mature and 12 immature cannabis plants in Maine, there are restrictions on where it can be legally bought and sold. People can and are prosecuted for black market trade of cannabis. To stay on the right side of the law (and to know what you’re getting) purchase cannabis only from licensed dispensaries in Maine.

What to know before you go.

You will need a photo ID that confirms that you are over the age of 21 to enter an adult use dispensary in Maine. You can use ID from any state, as long as it is legal and up to date.

Before you visit a Maine dispensary, double check to see that dispensary’s policies. Some are cash only, others accept debit and credit cards.

The rules are pretty accommodating. Take a bit of time to acquaint yourself, then enjoy what the state has to offer.

