What is Considered Cheating?

So the definition states that to cheat is to have an affair whether it be emotional or sexual within an intimate relationship. I agree with that definition that to cheat is to become involved in an intimate relationship. I also agree that this can be classed as sexual or emotional. We all know what sexual infidelity is; making out with the local playboy after one too many Jagerbombs. However what constitutes as emotional infidelity. Is it being in love with someone, a little flirting with a work colleague or few flirty texts to a friend of yours?

We all know that a full on rendezvous back to his place is classed as cheating well unless you people are in open relationships (that’s another article). Also that full blown affairs of the heart are normally classed as a big no no. Sleeping with another man or woman who isn’t your partner is the ultimate in cheating behaviour. We’ve all been drunk and in situations we’d rather forget with people we’d rather of never met! Going out with the girls and getting so drunk that you claim you didn’t know what you were doing is one way of looking at kissing someone you shouldn’t have. You did something that you shouldn’t do and most probably feel really bad for it. Snogging someone is one thing, but is a kiss on the lips the same as kissing someone with tongues? A kiss on the lips can either be a quick peck or it can be long and lingering and can be just as damaging to your relationship as the proverbial peck. I think many people would justify a kiss with no tongues as it’s not intimate right? I kiss my mum and my best friend on the lips, I don’t use my tongues so surely its not cheating? I think it all boils down to how you feel afterwards, if there is a pang of guilt attacking your heart then it is probably something you should speak to your partner about.

What about girls kissing girls? Is that still cheating? Or a bit of fun that your boyfriend wouldn’t mind being involved with, (and possibly sorry that he actually missed it). Not very long ago I was chatting to a girl in a club and she clearly took my compliments about her tattoos as an opening to come and checkout what I’d had for breakfast because she full on lunged at me and kissed me. I was in total shock, that’s not to say I didn’t kiss her back! It was fun but not something I had initiated and would probably never initiate. But afterwards I felt so guilty I had to tell my boyfriend as soon as I got in that night and then again the next day to make sure he had remembered! Luckily he was fine with it and just thought it was funny, but I’m sure we would be having a very different conversation if it was a drum and bass wannabe shoving his tongue down my throat!

What about texting and flirting with people? Is this classed as cheating? Flirting is one thing, laughing a bit too much at some guys jokes and flicking your hair at every pun (intended). Some people are just born flirts and flirt with everyone they know and claim they don’t know there doing it (hmm). Flirting is one thing but exchanging numbers with someone (other than your boyfriend) is another thing. Sexting is something that everyone is all too familiar of, especially those kids off of TOWIE, it’s all they every do is sent flirty texts to each other’s boyfriends and girlfriends, then consequently spend days rowing about it for days afterwards. It’s a sneaky way of cheating really as nothing physical goes on, nobody is kissing or making out outside cheeky chicken. However it is flirty, sexy and can be worse than kissing someone in my eyes. These are premeditated sexy messages to another person who isn’t your boyfriend or girlfriend. I think I would rather have my boyfriend kiss another girl drunkenly that get involved in sexting. At least the kiss is over and done with and he can feel guilty about it for weeks afterwards. Texting or even calling another person in secret can be just as damaging as the physical infidelity.

Everyone’s perceptions of cheating are going to be different, depending on the type of relationship you have, or what kind of relationship you are in. However if you are cheating then you probably shouldn’t be in the relationship at all. If you haven’t told your partner about you kiss, text etc, then it’s probably classed as cheating. If you feel guilty about it then you probably shouldn’t be doing it at all….so step away from the instant message.

