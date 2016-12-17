What is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning and How to Avoid It?

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas that’s produced if the combustion of gas or fuel is not complete, or if the appliance used is faulty. Exposure to this can result in serious health issues or even death. This is why it’s important that you let only a gas-safe expert do the installation of anything that requires gas in your office or building, including your central heating system or gas supply for your appliances. It’s also vital that you know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, how to prevent it and what to do if you see these signs for the safety of your employees and customers.

Signs of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

There are various signs of possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Here are some of them.

memory issues

fainting

abdominal pain

agitation

hallucinations

depression

confusion

symptoms like that of flu

fatigue

pain in chest area

passing out

muscle control loss

shortness of breath

dizziness

nausea

headache

If you see any of these signs, make sure to have your gas system checked to ensure that there are no leaks. Get immediate medical attention to determine the real cause of your health concern.

How to Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

There are ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your building or office. One of the most effective ways to do this is to install a carbon monoxide alarm. This is different from a smoke alarm. It’s designed to detect a high presence of carbon monoxide, which can be harmful to people’s health. It’s the only effective way to detect its presence since this gas doesn’t have any color, odour, or taste. If carbon monoxide is detected, turn off the main gas valve immediately and ask everyone to leave the building. Call a gas expert to fix the leak and declare it safe before going back inside.

Be cautious when using charcoal grills or stoves inside a room. They must only be used outside since using them inside may cause carbon monoxide to build up that may lead to poisoning. Your carbon monoxide detector must also be maintained. Make sure that batteries are still working. Replace them if needed or replace the entire detector if it’s damaged and beyond repair. If it’s not functioning properly, it will not serve its purpose, so it will fail to warn you of possible carbon monoxide buildup.

Another important step in preventing carbon monoxide poisoning is to have your central heating system and all appliances powered by gas maintained. Experts that offer commercial gas services in London will check your system and appliances, and ensure they are in good working condition. A proper fix will be provided if they see any problems, preventing the issue from getting worse and avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning.

Take these signs and precautions seriously as carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious matter that could cost the life of your employees or customers.

