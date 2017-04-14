What if Fantasies Were Real?

I am writing this today, sitting on the London train smiling to myself innately as a thought or I suppose fantasy pops into my head. The thought that is now making the passenger opposite me look up (as I chuckle obviously enough to be heard) revolves around the subject of fantasies and how dangerous yet exciting they can be, and what if, for just once they could be real!

If you asked the majority of people, especially men, they could probably recite a whole list of fantasies, and I bet multiple female company in a single location at a single point in time is high on the list. Most men, not all, have a fantasy of having two or maybe even more women servicing their every needs. I have to admit it doesn’t hold any appeal for me, but I am led to believe from some very good sources that this is the crème de la crème of all fantasies.

A friend of mine has even had this requested by her partner as a 40th birthday present to himself – how thoughtful, minimal gift wrap required.

For women I imagine fantasies are more sugar-coated in hearts and flowers as opposed to hardcore engagement. You know one of mine about the Morgan and candlelit beach dinner (by the way that didn’t happen – what is wrong with men today!) So what do women fantasise about? I could leave that quite open-ended but I bet as you read this you have the same innate smile on your face too!

What do women want in their virtual world outside of being perfect wives, partners, mothers and daughters? Doesn’t any woman secretly dream of their man coming home one night and instead of the usual grunt and attempt to ask how your day has been, slump on the sofa and enquiries about dinner – actually surprise you! For just one night what would happen if your man came home with flowers, told you they had reserved a table for dinner and as they held you pinned against the wall kissing you slowly down your neck and whispering what underwear they wanted you in …… what would happen – hmmmm! You would open your eyes and realise that you were in some chick flick movie – take one!

So maybe that is why a fantasy is just a fantasy, a colourful, orgasmic whim which exists in the inner portal of your mind, possibly heart and loins. If we waited for a fantasy to become real it would probably never happen, or would be so well-planned because that’s what women do – plan it just wouldn’t have the same effect and effect is everything!

Don’t you want at least one fantasy to come true, otherwise what’s the point of having them? Fantasies are what keep this world of reality sometimes manageable. The thought of having someone sweep you off your feet or taking control or making you lose control, isn’t that what keeps us alive and makes us human – the passion?

Nobody is saying that you have to act on impulse and follow them through, but just for once wouldn’t it be nice …. Okay inappropriate choice of words, wouldn’t it be delicious to just say what the hell and do something about it! What would your partner say if he came home and you were cooking dinner in nothing but an apron, yes I know you would probably freak, but I am thinking about his fantasy for once?

Life is about taking chances, ask yourself what is the worst that could happen? Ok I agree it could all end in separation and divorce but, and there is always a but, it could end up with this feeling of total liberation. No boundaries or constraints, and in carrying out your fantasy you could become the person you always wanted to be but never had the courage, strength or will-power to do.

Why should fantasies just be fantasies – that is so not fair!

For today at least, I think I will keep one of my fantasies under wraps. An erotic interlude with a stranger on a train is not going to happen for me …. especially as I am now faced with a two-hour delay, and it looks like an onward journey in a taxi to the next station with three businessmen …..

…..now that could be an interesting one!

