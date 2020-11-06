What Are the Consequences of Texting and Driving?

Texting while driving is a common scenario and we often underestimate the danger of this situation. As per statistics provided by the CDC, over 3000 teenagers lose their lives each year owing to using their smartphones while driving. Not just teenagers, even adults have confessed to using their phones while driving. CDC further estimates that more than 400,000 injuries occur due to collisions caused by distracted driving.

Texting while driving is a very real and risky activity. Distracted drivers have a slower response to any dangers on the road as compared to if they were completely alert while driving. When drivers are habitually texting and driving (which is an extremely dangerous activity to begin with), there are important consequences to be aware of to help you avoid a serious car accident. Thus, avoiding injuries to your passengers, other drivers, and motorists that are on the road around you. Studies indicate that if you are texting or calling while behind the wheels your mental concentration is as impaired as someone intoxicated. If there are major damages to the vehicles, the insurance companies may impose penalties. Additionally, texting while driving is considered an outlaw in several states. If a person is caught engaging in activities on their smartphone, it can have serious legal implications and the person may be required to pay huge fines or be subjected to imprisonment. This can also result in their driver’s permit being revoked or suspended.

If you have been injured due to the mistake of another driver who was texting while driving, you are eligible to claim compensation for your damages, injuries, pain and suffering. You may also be eligible to charge punitive damages against the offender for their careless actions.

What can you do as a responsible person?

You can start by ensuring that you do not use your smartphone while driving and encourage your family and friends to do the same. If you find someone texting while driving, speak to them and let them know the safety risk. If you have children who drive you can implement safety measures to discourage the use of smartphones while driving. There are various apps available to block emails, internet browsing, texting and calling when the person is driving. The apps will still allow to call 911 in case of emergencies.

You can also use safety features provided by navigation apps like Waze that does not allow you to change the directions and navigation on the app until it knows that you have stopped the vehicle. If you are looking to buy a new car, you can look at options that include in-built functionalities such as voice control. This can assist the driver in sending instructions to the phone, respond to phone calls, and set navigation without having to touch the phone. You can also look into using voice-assisted smartphone apps.

How can a car accident lawyer assist you in the case of a distracted driving accident?

If you have been wrongfully injured by a motorist who was distracted while driving, you can claim compensation for your property damages, medical expenses, wage loss, emotional and mental pain, and suffering. It is recommended to get in touch with a good car accident attorney who can represent your case, protect you from the cunning tactic employed by insurance companies, and fight for you rights so that you receive proper compensation.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.