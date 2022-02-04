What are the Basics of Dressing?

How you dress tells a lot about your character, making it essential to consider the outfits you decide to share with the world. You must understand the basics of dressing and what you can and cannot wear, among other essential tips, when considering your outfit. Local research shows employees who dress better than their employers have a better chance at rising through the ranks and replacing their supervisors. Here are fashion aspects you need to know to dress ideally according to the theme and essence of your planned activities.

Basics of Dressing

Avoid Playing the Part

Your outfit needs to reflect your personality and not give away what you do. Only specific professions require their workforce to have a particular dress code; it may be color-specific or company-assigned uniforms. Other organizations with the freedom to wear clothing allow you to experiment in various designs and express yourself according to how you want to be perceived.

Avoid Cloning

It is not an offense to copy an outfit you find attractive from your colleague, but it would be best to avoid overdoing it. You can observe the styles, colors, patterns, and prints that others wear and make an effort to be unique each day. Psychologists also recommend switching to tie, shirt, and suit combinations frequently to ensure those close to you do not typecast your appearance. If there is anyone you should try cloning, it is the boss; they will take it as an effort to try and look like them.

Quality Over Quantity

Quality over quantity is another fundamental aspect of dressing. Try to keep your outfit as simple as possible by including quality and genuine pieces to increase the chances of your dress standing out. Pick clothes that fit right, are well made, and look as good as new; you will feel shabby with oversized options, while tight ones are restrictive. You will find that quantity-focused outfits are mobile and can move with you quickly while their counterparts are bulky; Lulalu delivers quality bras for every woman.

Other Dressing Tips You May Need

It would help if you always closed the middle button on a jacket and never closed the lower one. You can button or unbutton the upper one depending on your current mood and how you want others to perceive you.

Do not unbutton more than two buttons when wearing a blouse or shirt.

If you have a tie on, ensure it reaches and crosses your waist just a little bit. Wearing a tie will depend on if you have a jacket or not; a tie is unnecessary without a coat.

Ladies should settle for either cleavage or a mini skirt when picking out their office outfits. Pairing the two dressing aspects will leave you looking too vulgar and less professional.

Ensure you have a belt on if you tuck in your shirt. Also, ensure your belt and shoes match colors for a professional appeal.

Understanding the basics of dressing is the first step to unlocking flawless outfits for work. Every individual needs to know the information shared in this article to maintain a consistent and professional dress code. Do not be afraid to accessorize; ensure you do not overdo.

