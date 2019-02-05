Ways to Remove Irritating Acne Quickly

Imagine if you are going to attend a party, but suddenly you see acne growing on your face. You might even decide to not appear at the event at all. Before it happens, you need to know some of the most effective ways to quickly get rid of acne.

Garlic

Given the antiseptic properties of garlic, it is an effective way of fighting bacteria invading your skin. It also has naturally occurring sulfur that can quickly stop acne. You can cut a clove of garlic and rub it directly on your skin. Leave it there for five minutes before washing with warm water. You can repeat the process until the skin shows no sign of redness.

Cucumber

Cucumber is also a natural way of preventing acne. It is a rich source of vitamin A, C and E. You can avoid having oily skin with the help of cucumber, and it also prevents acne breakouts. You can slice or grate the cucumber into the affected area and let it stay there for twenty minutes before washing it. You can also cut the cucumber into pieces and soak them in water. Let the sliced cucumber stay there for an hour, and in the process, the nutrients will transfer to the water. Strain the solution and use it as a facial cleanser.

Toothpaste

It might seem weird, but you can use toothpaste to treat acne. You can use it directly on the affected area to help dry up pimples and remove excess oil. It is also a remedy for those who have whiteheads and blackheads. Make sure though that you use toothpaste without whitening properties and ingredients like hydrogen peroxide. They might cause harm to sensitive skin. When applying toothpaste, you can start by applying an ice pack to the affected area to gradually soothe the pores. Place the toothpaste as a mask for about thirty minutes before rinsing.

Honey

It might be the natural sweetener you need, but it could also be a remedy for skin conditions. Honey contains anti-microbial properties that help kill bacteria that cause acne. It also has a wound-healing property to speed up recovery. Dip a cotton swab in honey, apply it, and let it stay there for thirty minutes before rinsing.

Lemon juice

The vitamin C content of lemon along with its acidic properties makes it a practical solution in preventing acne. You can dip a cotton swab in lemon juice and apply it directly to your skin, or you can mix lemon juice with a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, creating a mask. In both solutions, you can let the juice stay on your face overnight and rinse the following day. Make sure though that you do not have allergic reactions.

Use serum

You can find a skincare product with hyaluronic acid for acne. You can use it to speed up the removal of skin acne. It is effective and allows you to see the effect within a few hours. You can consult with your dermatologist if you decide to use this skin care product.

The next time you have acne, you do not need to panic since there are ways to solve the problem in the fastest possible time.

Image: Unsplash.com

