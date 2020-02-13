Ways to Make Peace With Your Partner After a Terrible Fight

It’s inevitable for couples to get into a fight. It’s a part of any relationship. The goal is to resolve these issues and promise not to go through the same problems again. Whether or not you think it’s your fault, you need to prepare yourself to resolve the issues. These are some ways to help you make peace with your partner after getting involved in a screaming match.

Ask for a serious conversation

There are no conflicts that a sincere conversation can’t resolve. It doesn’t matter what caused the problem. You need to be brave enough to talk about it to your partner. You would rather find a way to deal with the issues now than wait for things to get worse. If in the conversation you realise you were wrong, you need to apologise. Be humble enough to own up to your mistake, and promise to be better.

Prepare a surprise

Nothing beats a lovely surprise when you want to end a fight with your partner. There are different ways to do so. One of them is to prepare a lovely meal. You can even discuss your issues over dinner. You can also invest in a whirlpool bath. Discussing your issues while having a romantic bath would help a lot. After all, the goal is for you to resolve your conflict, and not make things worse. It would help to have a relaxing bath together.

Write a letter

Not everyone is excellent at communicating through a confrontation. You might get easily moved by your emotions, and you end up saying the wrong things. Instead of resolving the conflict, you make things worse. Therefore, you can write a letter. Express your honest feelings in writing. You can even edit it so that you don’t say words you don’t mean. Again, your tone needs to be apologetic, and willing to resolve the problem.

Determine how you can avoid the same issues

It would also help if you take specific measures to avoid facing the same problems again in the future. You can create a list of commitments that you intend to do moving forward. You can’t be a perfect partner, but you can make an effort to be better.

Don’t be too hard on yourself

The fact that you’re doing your best to mend things is already a good thing. Your efforts are commendable since some couples would rather walk away from the problem instead of facing it.

You need to be willing to forgive your partner for what happened, but you also need to forgive yourself. You can still find ways to improve your relationship, but it will still be a bumpy road.

If you managed to fix the problem, you need to strive hard to learn from the mistakes. Everyone can be better, and it includes you. Take your time to relax. Sometimes, when you feel stressed, it could impact how you deal with the people around you. It also affects your relationship.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/LaHo9Set3bI

