Ways to Honour a Deceased Family Member

As the famous line goes, “No man is an island.” We all have people we hold close to our hearts – people we trust implicitly; people who know our deepest, darkest secrets; people who know us from our young age; and people who love every fibre of our being. They may be our parents, relatives, friends, or even casual acquaintances. It’s always a sad time when someone dear to us passes away as it seems they take a part of us with their passing.

We can always honour their memories and show others how they lived their lives in various ways. It could be as simple as a random act of kindness or as grand as having their name or likeness tattooed on your body or naming a grant or building after them. Regardless of how you want to honour your deceased family member, what’s important is that their memories will continue to live on through you.

Here are a few ways to honour a dearly departed family member.

Cremation diamond

Consider wearing your loved ones for the rest of your life by making their ashes into diamonds. You can ask for assistance from an experienced funeral services company like carrollandcarrollfunerals.co.uk that can guide you about the process. Your beloved’s ashes will undergo several procedures that will turn them into laboratory-grown diamonds that you can set on any piece of jewellery. You’ll always have them by your side if you so choose.

Donate to a cause dear to them

One way to honour the deceased is by donating a sum to one of their favourite charities or organisations that support a particular advocacy close to their hearts. If the donation is a sizable sum, perhaps you could arrange for an annual endowment in the deceased’s name so they’ll be remembered constantly.

Keep their things as mementoes

You can also keep some of their things as mementoes so you won’t easily forget them. Perhaps turn some of their shirts into pillow cases or throw rugs or a quilt. Spritz their favourite perfume on them, so you can remember how they smelled. Sentimentality will be a great way to remember your loved ones. Remember, they’ll always be on your mind if something will remind you of them.

Hang pictures and memorialise them online

Another alternative way to honour your loved ones is to hang their pictures around the house so you’ll get reminded of their presence. You can also scan and upload their old photos to albums online so you can browse them at your convenience. They’ll always be close by, although they’re no longer around.

Have their names or likeness tattooed

If you want to be a tad extreme, why not tattoo their name or likeness on your body? Select your favourite picture of them and have an experienced tattoo artist immortalise them in ink. They’ll be with you everywhere you go, and you’ll certainly remember them.

Takeaway

Honouring your beloved deceased family members is a worthwhile endeavour. You can do several things to remember how they lived their lives and how they influenced you.

