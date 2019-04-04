Watermelon Pops

Refreshing and delicious water melon pops that make perfect summer coolers.

Ingredients:

1/2 watermelon

2 tablespoons icing sugar

Method:

1. Cut the water melon into pieces and remove all the seeds.

2. Place the water melon pieces into a blender jug and add the icing sugar.

3. Blend the water melon to form a smooth pulp.

4. Pour the watermelon pulp into small glasses and push into the centre of each glass a lolly stick.

5. Freeze the pops for 5-6 hours.

6. To serve the pops, remove the pops from the freezer and dip the glass into some warm water, the heat from the warm water will release the pop.

Eat immediately.