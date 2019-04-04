Watermelon Pops
Refreshing and delicious water melon pops that make perfect summer coolers.
Ingredients:
1/2 watermelon
2 tablespoons icing sugar
Method:
1. Cut the water melon into pieces and remove all the seeds.
2. Place the water melon pieces into a blender jug and add the icing sugar.
3. Blend the water melon to form a smooth pulp.
4. Pour the watermelon pulp into small glasses and push into the centre of each glass a lolly stick.
5. Freeze the pops for 5-6 hours.
6. To serve the pops, remove the pops from the freezer and dip the glass into some warm water, the heat from the warm water will release the pop.
Eat immediately.
