Water Soluble CBD Tinctures are Perfect for Mocktails

here’s nothing like sipping a cold, refreshing mocktail on a warm summer night. The flavors meld together to create a mouth-watering taste sensation, and you can enjoy as many as you please without having to worry about a hangover in the morning. Grape-flavored spritzers, lemon delights with soda, and delicious virgin daiquiris are just a few types of mocktails that are enjoyed by many the world over.

Mocktails are especially wonderful because they leave your sweet tooth feeling satisfied while offering a fun, refreshing drinking experience. And there’s no need to include any alcohol at all. These flavorful beverages can be enjoyed anytime and any place. Some call them the “perfect beverage.” Whether you’re celebrating or just want something lovely to sip on while you imagine the ocean waves lapping at the seashore, mocktails are a great choice for afternoon or evening.

Add Some Extra Zest to Your Favorite Mocktail

Whether you prefer to remain alcohol-free or you simply enjoy a fun, flavorful mocktail, it’s worth noting that any water soluble CBD tincture can be added to your already delicious beverage. Chilled spritzers and delectable fruity fizzies alike can all be enhanced by adding a healthy dose of THC or CBD! These kinds of additives bring an extra special kind of relaxation to your evening without the harmful effects and consequences that alcohol consumption can bring.

What makes mocktails blend so perfectly with CBD tinctures? First and foremost, it’s important to note that CBD has no flavor profile on its own. It can be added to any meal or beverage to enhance the dining experience, but will not affect the flavor of your favorite alcohol-free margarita. So feel free to indulge without worrying about any sort of medicinal taste or overtone. Your tincture will blend right in, even if your mocktail is not the kind you make in a blender.

Choose Your Dosage

CBD tinctures come in a variety of dosages. Some are made of pure CBD, while others might feature a ratio of CBD:THC, such as a 10:1 tincture (that would be ten parts CBD and one part THC). Choose whatever works best for you, and pack a little bit of extra relaxation in your CBD mocktail. Whether you prefer CBD all by itself or want to also enjoy the healthy benefits of a CBD/THC mixture, you’ll enjoy your enhanced beverage to the fullest.

If you’re just using regular CBD, you can indulge in just about as many alcohol-free mocktails as you desire! You probably already know what works best for you in terms of dosage, so feel free to have a bit of extra fun by putting some CBD drops into your beverage of choice.

Conclusion

Whether you’re celebrating or just looking for some extra bliss and relaxation, adding a water soluble CBD tincture to your favorite mocktail can be a lot of fun. With no flavor of its own, CBD drops can be added to any of your preferred beverages to spice them up without altering the taste in any way.

