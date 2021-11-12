Want to pull off a jumpsuit? Look great with these four tips!

  By | |

Jumpsuits are a great way to stand out from the crowd while looking confident. However, many women avoid wearing them because they (mistakenly) believe they don’t have the right body type. With jumpsuits coming in many colors and styles, there is something perfect for women of all shapes and sizes. It’s just a matter of choosing the right style and accessories. Here are a few tips to get you started. 

Tip #1: Choose a solid color 

While patterns can be fun, not everyone feels comfortable wearing them from head to toe. On the contrary, dark, solid colors suit almost everyone. Whether you are looking for regular, plus-sized, or petite jumpsuits, it’s hard to go wrong with black or navy blue. 

Tip #2: Pair with a short jacket

Winter is coming, and the wrong jacket can throw off your whole look. For a flattering outfit that lengthens your legs while shortening your torso, pair your jumpsuit with a cropped blazer or cardigan.  

Tip #3: Accessorize! 

The right accessories can help you showcase your waist and legs – and even make you look taller! In her blog, fashion writer Gabrielle Aruda shows off how simple accessories can make a huge difference. Women looking for style inspiration can try the following:

  • Long necklaces
  • Waist-syncing belt
  • Pointed heels
  • Crossbody bags

Tip #4: Be Confident!

No matter how you choose to style your jumpsuit, the most important thing is that you feel confident at the end of the night. Even if you don’t fall in love with them, jumpsuits are still a fun alternative to dresses and suits and great for sparking creativity! 

© 2021, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About City Connect PR

City Connect was first established in Cambridge and aims to spread to other cities nationally and internationally in the future. City Connect's online magazine style website reaches out to a wide audience and has something for everyone. City Connect offers a comprehensive range of features and articles, such as news, film and music reviews, trends and hot topics, dating advice, culture and style to name but a few. City Connect also holds networking events to join our writers, advertisers and readers together. City Connect events range from the casual to the formal, but everyone with a passion for networking is welcome.
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.