Want to pull off a jumpsuit? Look great with these four tips!

Jumpsuits are a great way to stand out from the crowd while looking confident. However, many women avoid wearing them because they (mistakenly) believe they don’t have the right body type. With jumpsuits coming in many colors and styles, there is something perfect for women of all shapes and sizes. It’s just a matter of choosing the right style and accessories. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Tip #1: Choose a solid color

While patterns can be fun, not everyone feels comfortable wearing them from head to toe. On the contrary, dark, solid colors suit almost everyone. Whether you are looking for regular, plus-sized, or petite jumpsuits, it’s hard to go wrong with black or navy blue.

Tip #2: Pair with a short jacket

Winter is coming, and the wrong jacket can throw off your whole look. For a flattering outfit that lengthens your legs while shortening your torso, pair your jumpsuit with a cropped blazer or cardigan.

Tip #3: Accessorize!

The right accessories can help you showcase your waist and legs – and even make you look taller! In her blog, fashion writer Gabrielle Aruda shows off how simple accessories can make a huge difference. Women looking for style inspiration can try the following:

Long necklaces

Waist-syncing belt

Pointed heels

Crossbody bags

Tip #4: Be Confident!

No matter how you choose to style your jumpsuit, the most important thing is that you feel confident at the end of the night. Even if you don’t fall in love with them, jumpsuits are still a fun alternative to dresses and suits and great for sparking creativity!

© 2021, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.