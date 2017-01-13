City Connect introduces “Walk Innovation” – an initiative by Adam Shaw:

Thank you for investing your time in getting to know me better. I like to think that you will get to know yourself better. However, the only person that matters on this journey is you.

For me, life is precious and all we have is this moment. A moment spent walking my talk is a moment well spent. Life is an accumulation of experience. We can only experience life fully by loving every moment we can. In this moment I invite you to share a part of my journey and start your own.

My dad has always told me, “If ever a genie offers you one wish son, ask for luck.”

This has served me well. I have not yet met a genie but I think about it a lot. Luck is a relative term. By learning to find a gift from every challenging situation, sooner, life gets better.

Why I do what I do.



I spent many years as a nurse. During this period I looked after thousands of people who were deemed “terminally” ill. When someone was labeled terminal they would frequently come to me and ask if there was any hope. To not be able to say that there was took a little piece of my soul.

Consequently, since 1992 I have been studying systems, energy, beliefs, different cultures and personal development techniques to find possible avenues of hope for people. After several years of looking into such complex systems I finally discovered that the answer to a better life, better health and more hope is amazingly simple.

Because I couldn’t find any one system that worked easily for me, I created one that did.

Finding time for my health and wellbeing was always one of the biggest factors. As I became busier with work and life, it was frequently my health and wellbeing routines that suffered first. This led to guilt and that led to me seeking refuge in more unhealthy habits, which compounded my misery.

I tried so many other things, venturing into the worlds of Reiki, Vortex Healing, NLP, Hypnotherapy, Time-Line Therapy, Meditation, Yoga and many other healing systems. However, I found that I never felt compelled to do any of them. I wanted something more convenient that fitted in with my current, busy, routine. From this need, Walk Innovation was born. I love Walk Inovation’s Walking Energy System and believe that it will positively influence everyone who does it.

My history….



From the age nine I had a paper-round. Since then I have worked as many things, including a caddy, waiter, chef, merchant banker, counsellor at a children’s summer camp, fitness instructor, restaurant/bar manager and as registered nurse with over thirteen years experience in the NHS, in many areas. I now work as a Holistic Heart Consultant. You can find out more about that at www.wellbeinginnovation.com.

I spent almost six years traveling and working overseas. During this time I trained as a Reiki Master, Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Advanced Practitioner of Time-Line Therapy™ , Hypnotherapy and Vortex Healing™. I have studied many areas of alternative and complementary medicine, personal development and partake in yoga and meditation.

However, even with this vast array of tools I still wasn’t taking action on a regular basis. I also still had a propensity to do things to my body that common health belief systems would deem unwise. However, I always aim to have fun. Life is better when you laugh. I am not a role model from a health from a purist perspective.

Through working with energy I discovered that my energy followed my thoughts. I wondered one day, “What if I only thought about how I could feel better – right now?”

One day I started looking for solutions to feel better more often. For many years I wondered whether I would ever find a technique that would compel me to take action on a regular basis. Although I had learned an impressive array of personal development tools, I was not using them that often. Nor had I found an exercise routine I loved to do every day that was kind to my body. This was not down to the tools or exercises; it was down to my personal motivation.

It is a lot easier to motivate myself to walk than it ever was going to a gym or attending a fitness class.

Eventually, whilst on holiday on the Greek island of Zakynthos, I discovered Walk Innovation™. The simplicity, effectiveness and clear bridge between the body and mind made this the most exciting, sustainable and fun method of feeling better that I have ever encountered.

This method was turning my body and mind into an energetic dynamo.

I was already walking every day. I just had to walk a little more when I talked and pay attention to things I loved. Through doing this I became happier. This Dynamic, Walking Energy System then became a part of my life because it effortlessly fitted into what I was already doing.

I have since made it my personal goal to spread this method and create a world-wide community of individuals who love to feel better by helping themselves in their journey to happiness, and feeling better.

I am always looking for people to share their journey. Walk Innovation is not about my journey – it is about your journey – one step at a time.

By signing up to the Walk Innovation newsletter I will show you how to start now.

Ultimately, we are responsible for the sustainability of this planet for our future generations. My vision for Walk Innovation is that it will cross cultures, religions, creeds and beliefs to unite people all over the world with one common theme – loving life and our planet.

Walk Innovation proposes to do this one step at a time and my vision is to create a global community that is committed to serving themselves first so that they can serve the planet better.

I invite you to join me. You can get in touch with me through City Connect or my website.

