Walk Innovation – Step 4

This week Adam Shaw reports on the final step of Walk Innovation: Step 4 – Breathing. Read more about it here and watch his video.

Now that you know the value of the first 3 steps as you set off on each walk……

1.Commitment
2.Grounding
3.Setting a positive intent

It’s now time to talk about step 4: breathing.

Walk Innovation uses simple principles to get you maximum benefit.

Your breathing controls your mood and most people spend most of their lives not breathing properly, thus not energising their bodies. When you realise that you can regulate your breathing and develop this through walking, your energy will increase quickly.

For a 1min 45sec demonstration, join me as I walk and breathe

This technique alone will change your life forever, giving you extra energy every time you walk.

Breathe deeper, walk longer and have fun with this.

If you are interested in Walk Innovation and want to learn more, click here.

About Adam Shaw

Adam Shaw grew up within the grounds of a Psychiatric Hospital, where his parents worked and lived. Since commencing his own career as a health professional in 1992, he has qualified in several fields of health, including nursing, Reiki, NLP, Hypnosis and Vortex Healing. During his career he has worked with thousands of people with health challenges, journeying into the deeper-rooted realms of wellness. He has now created The Secrets of a Cardiac Nurse – The Prescription Doctors Don’t Give, a step-by-step guide to better health and wellbeing and now shares his learnings through writing, speaking and events. He provides on-line resources via his website adamshaw.co. Follow Adam on Twitter @adam_shaw

