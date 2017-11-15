Virgin Sangria





No alcoholic Sangria -refreshing drink with delicious fresh summer fruits.





Ingredients:

1 peach stone and diced

1 lemon cut into round slices

1 orange cut into round slices

1 apple diced

12 grapes halved

350 ml cranberry Juice

150 ml orange juice

500 ml sparkling water apple flavour

100 ml lemon juice

1ce cubes

Method:

1. In a large jug add all the fruit reserving 4 slices of lemon for garnish.

2. Add to the jug all the juices and the sparkling water.Stir and mix well

3. Take four tall glasses and half fill with ice cubes. Pour the Sangria in each glass making sure there is some fruit in each, garnish with lemon slices.

Serve Immediately

NB- To make alcoholic version replace sparkling water with white wine.