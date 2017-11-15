City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Virgin Sangria

Virgin Sangria

No alcoholic Sangria -refreshing drink with delicious fresh summer  fruits.



Ingredients:

1 peach stone and diced
1 lemon cut into round slices
1 orange cut into round slices
1 apple diced
12 grapes halved
350 ml cranberry Juice
150 ml orange juice
500 ml sparkling water apple flavour
100 ml lemon juice

1ce cubes

Method:

1. In a large jug add all the fruit reserving 4 slices of lemon for garnish.

2. Add to the jug all the juices and the sparkling water.Stir and mix well

3. Take four tall glasses and half fill with ice cubes. Pour the Sangria in each glass making sure there is some fruit in each, garnish with lemon slices.

Serve Immediately

NB- To make alcoholic version replace sparkling water with  white wine.

