Vintage Makeup Styling

Vintage style hair and makeup has always been a passion of mine. There is something very glamorous and feminine about all of these looks. When I talk about Vintage I mean 1920s through to 1960s era. The Great Gatsby has brought through some amazing looks which has now transposed onto the catwalks and into the high street.

Recreating that finger waved hair and making the hair look shorter by securing the back. There are ways of recreating the Finger wave using either a small barrelled tong or wand and brushing through the hair and clamping the wave section and spraying into place instead of the old traditional method of wet setting and finger waving the front of the hair section by section until it dried naturally. The makeup for the 1920s and 1930s was very strong which was almost as if in rebellion as makeup could only be bought under the counter up until this era. The eye makeup was more rounded and with dark pencil and the lips were painted on to appear smaller in darker colours. Mac and Art Deco both have some amazing Eye Palette Colours with strong pigmentation and staying power to recreate the 1920s/1930s eras. Another fantastic Eye Palette is the Danielle Sandler Quad which come in three different elements Beyond Sunset, Scandal at Midnight and Sheer Beauty. All three of these palettes can be used to create all the different eras. The Scandal at Midnight Palette could be used for a simplistic sparkly look or a really strong smokey look as the palette offers a number of options.

Some amazing glosses that I have recently worked with are from Miners Cosmetics and they are wonderful with a strong pop of colour added to the lip or a small amount as a slight stain with the gloss. They have a luxurious feel to them really moisturise the lip. This is definitely a gloss I can no longer do without.

One of my favourite eras is the 1940s for Hair and Makeup. I love to recreate the Victory Rolls. I find the Patrick Cameron brush and hair kit works brilliantly for this. You can back brush a section of hair into a roll shape and take another section to smooth over to create the roll and secure into the back brushed roll. The makeup for this era was fairly natural and neutral on the eyes and the red lip was almost a statement for the men that were out at war to come home to their glamorous wives and partners. Illamasqua have some lovely eye palettes that come in a quad. The Neutral Palette works really well for the eye makeup for this era

THE NEUTRAL PALETTE

www.illamasqua.com

Mac have a lovely MAC Red Lipstick which could be put on lighter as a stain for less of an Impact.

The 1950s era is all about the feline flicks on the eyes with lashes and the beautiful Hollywood rounded red lip. A really nice red lip is the Art Deco Dita Von Teese Golden Vintage Collection and they have numbers 15,28 and 36 in the red lip with a wonderful gloss in 28 and 70. These work beautifully for this era and their Mineral Lip Liner glides on beautifully and does not move to seal the lipstick on the lips. This collection has powder, blusher, eye palette and lashes and I believe has everything you need to recreated that look.

Lekeux Cosmetics also do some lovely Vintage Styled pots with a double ended brush, one end for lip, one end for eye liner. The three pots come in Whistlebait (red lip), Peachy Keen (coral lip) and Black Cadillac Liner. These three pots come in a gift set with the brush. www.lekeuxcosmetics.com

1950s hair is all about the set curls and waves for the Hollywood Glamour look, think Marilyn Monroe.

The 1960s era is all about making a statement. With the strong smokey eye and black kohl pencil and false eyelashes. Eyelashes can also be drawn on under the eye to recreate the look adopted by Twiggy. With this strong eye comes the nude lip and contoured cheek bones. Some nice smokey colours to try would be Carbon Eyeshadow from Mac and Smoulder Kohl Pencil or Louise Young Eye Palette which has all the colours you need to create a Smoky eye. Mac number 10 corner lashes are a good option if you are not confident at fitting full lashes on your eyes. Mac also do a matte lip colour called Myth which works in synergy with the eyes for this look or another option would be the pale pink lipstick at Helen E Cosmetics which is a Candy Pink colour called Marshmallow.

With the strong eye and nude lip comes the flawless opaque look foundation. I love the Helen E stage liquid foundation that adapt to your skintones in the aptly named Monroe, Bardot, Loren and Hepburn and it looks flawless. Another option for the foundation is the Art Deco HD Foundation which gives a lovely airbrushed appearance without looking too heavy.

Whichever era you like it is nice to be transported back in time. The Goodwood Revival Festival allows you to do just that. You can opt for an era and wear the appropriate style clothing and pop into the Goodwood Revival Salon for an appointment and get your hair and makeup styled according to the era you have chosen. It is an amazing event and there are lots of stalls and shops and entertainment, music and bars to while away the time.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.