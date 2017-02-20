Video: Take a Lesson from Nature … Eat Like a Fungus

Decay and spoilage are necessary and natural parts of life. As an illustration, a tree grows leaves that are healthy and green. Those leaves soon turn brown and fall to the ground. They quickly decay and provide nourishment to the microorganisms in the soil. Such microorganisms feed the tree and allow it to grow more healthy green leaves. All things in nature come from the earth and eventually return to it.

Food is no different.

In fact, whether a particular food decays is one way to evaluate its nutritional content. Foods that decay often retain their naturally occurring enzymes and bacteria, which serve to promote health in those that eat them. In addition, foods often spoil as a result of exposure to air or water containing insects, bacteria, molds, and fungus. These creatures are always looking for a good meal. Foods that nourish people also nourish them. It can be argued that these microorganisms have a stronger sense than we do of what foods are healthy and which to avoid. Foods that they avoid are foods that people too should avoid.

Unfortunately, insects, bacteria, and the like pass-over as unfit to eat many of the so-called “foods” that are commonplace in our modern world.

An American man recently made this discovery in an interesting way. He found a one-year-old fast-food hamburger in his jacket pocket that looked as fresh as the day he bought it. He was amazed, and he started collecting similar fast-food burgers. Like the first, they did not decay. Year … after year … after year, these burgers sat exposed to the elements, yet they continued to appear edible.

Watch this short clip about what this man found. Notice that, although the burgers in his collection are old and do not look fresh, they have not decayed as natural and unprocessed meat and bread would.

We humans can learn a lesson from bacteria, fungus, insects, and other lower life-forms–nutrition is largely absent from fast-food burgers and other processed food.

