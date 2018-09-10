Vegetarian Tortilla Wraps with Quinoa and Nuts

I have seen a lot of recipes with Quinoa and I was keen to try some recipes with it as it is highly appreciated for its nutritional value; its protein content is fairly high –though not as high as most beans and legumes. There is lots of information and recipes using Quinoa on the internet. I found this article very interesting.

I found that Quinoa on its own didn’t taste much but adding some spicy vegetables and nuts to the quinoa made it a tasty meal.



Ingredients for 4-6 wraps:

6 tortilla wraps

½ cup Quinoa

1 medium sized potato

1-2 small onions

½ cup frozen peas

2 green chillies chopped finely (optional)

1 tsp grated ginger (optional)

1 cup mixture of chopped almonds and cashews

1 tsp salt (as per your taste)

½ tsp turmeric

2 -3 tbs sunflower oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup of cheddar cheese

some salsa , pepper, green chutney or red chutney for serving]

Method:



1. Wash and cook the Quinoa as per the instructions on the packet. Mine asked for one part of Quinoa to be cooked with 5 parts water. I added a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of oil to mine. Once cooked I had quite a lot of cooked Quinoa and I kept the leftover Quinoa in the fridge to use in another recipe.

2. Using a mandoline or grater, grate the potatoes, onions and carrots.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil and add the cumin seeds to the oil. Once they get a little brown, add the onions and green chillies allow them to soften. Then add the nuts and toast them for a minute.

4. Add the grated potatoes, peas and ginger. Add the spices – salt and turmeric and stir the mixture. Cook until the potato feels soft. It took me 3 minutes in my microwave.

5. Toast the tortilla on a griddle and layer it with the Quinoa.

6. Spread the cooked vegetables over the Quinoa.

7. Roll the tortilla and arrange them on a greased baking tray. To stop them from sticking to each other, rub some oil on the tortillas before arranging them next to each other.

8. Sprinkle a couple of teaspoons of water over the tortillas and cover them if foil and cook them in the oven for 15 minutes at 170 degrees F (or 75 Degrees C) .

9. Remove the foil after 15 minutes and sprinkle the cheese over the tortillas and cook for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.

10. Serve the tortillas hot with some salsa and green chutney. You can even serve it with Salad and crisps.

