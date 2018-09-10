City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Vegetarian Tortilla Wraps with Quinoa and Nuts

Vegetarian Tortilla Wraps with Quinoa and Nuts

1-P1120379

I have seen a lot of recipes with Quinoa and I was keen to try some recipes with it as it is highly appreciated for its nutritional value;  its protein content is fairly high –though not as high as most beans and legumes. There is lots of information and recipes using Quinoa on the internet.  I found this article very interesting.

I found that Quinoa on its own didn’t taste much but adding some spicy vegetables and nuts to the quinoa made it a tasty meal.


Ingredients for 4-6 wraps:

6 tortilla wraps
½ cup Quinoa
1 medium sized potato
1-2 small onions
½ cup frozen peas
2 green chillies chopped finely (optional)
1 tsp grated ginger (optional)
1 cup mixture of chopped almonds and cashews
1 tsp salt (as per your taste)
½ tsp turmeric
2 -3 tbs sunflower oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 cup of cheddar cheese
some salsa , pepper, green chutney or red chutney for serving]

Method: 


1.  Wash and cook the Quinoa as per the instructions on the packet.  Mine asked for one part of Quinoa to be cooked with 5 parts water.  I added a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of oil to mine.  Once cooked I had quite a lot of cooked Quinoa and I kept the leftover Quinoa in the fridge to use in another recipe.

2.  Using a mandoline or grater, grate the potatoes, onions and carrots.

3.  Heat 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil and add the cumin seeds to the oil.  Once they get a little brown, add the onions and green chillies allow them to soften.  Then add the nuts and toast them for a minute.

4. Add the grated potatoes, peas and ginger.  Add the spices – salt and turmeric and stir the mixture.  Cook until the potato feels soft.  It took me 3 minutes in my microwave.

17-P1120365

5. Toast the tortilla on a griddle and layer it with the Quinoa.

6. Spread the cooked vegetables over the Quinoa.

25-P1120373

7.  Roll the tortilla and arrange them on a greased baking tray.  To stop them from sticking to each other, rub some oil on the tortillas before arranging them next to each other.

8. Sprinkle a couple of teaspoons of water over the tortillas and cover them if foil and cook them in the oven for 15 minutes at 170 degrees F (or 75 Degrees C) .

9.  Remove the foil after 15 minutes and sprinkle the cheese over the tortillas and cook for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.

28-P1120376

10. Serve the tortillas hot with some salsa and green chutney.  You can even serve it with Salad and crisps.

33-P1120381

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
