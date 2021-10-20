Vegetarian pancakes/omelette

Savoury Pancakes or Gujarati Pudlas made with vegetables and chickpea flour are made from Chickpea flour, vegetables, spice and herbs and look like a pancake, uttapam or a spanish omelette. Savoury Pancakes or Gujarati Pudlas made with vegetables and chickpea flour dish is very popular in most Gujarati homes. It’s one of those quick dishes you can make and enjoy when you are in a hurry. Simple Pudlas can be cooked with minimum ingredients but I like to add some vegetables to mine to make the meal a bit more filling and it’s one way of getting the children to eat their vegetables.

Ingredients

• 2 cups Chick pea flour

• 2 tbls plain flour

• 1 small potato or sweet potato

• 1 onion

• Small carrot

• 1-2 fresh green chillies 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp coriander and cumin powder (often called dhana jeeru)

• handful of fresh coriander

• half a cup sunflower oil for frying

• pinch of soda bicarbonate

Method:

1. Sieve the chick pea flour and plain flour on a mixing bowl.

2. Add the grated sweet potatoes, onions, grated carrots, chillies, coriander and the dry spices (including soda bicarbonate) to the flour. Take one cup of warm water and mix to form a batter which should be runny similar to what an egg omelette mixture would look like. You may need to add more water if the mixture looks thick.



3. Grease a non stick frying pan and spread the mixture on the frying pan. Allow it cook until it turns golden brown on one side and cook the second side. Try and use minimum amount of oil.

4. Serve hot with Bombay aloo and coconut chutney.

