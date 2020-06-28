Like a lot of people I am a massive fan crisps and could eat them almost daily. We are very fortunate (or not depending on your view point), because he have a vast array of different crisps in the UK and it’s sometimes difficult to choose, but normally it’s cheese and onion for me most times, although bacon flavour comes in a close second. In fact it’s not natural having a sandwich without having a packet of crisp. Would you roast beef without Yorkshire puds, or chips without ketchup, mayo or even gravy – no. So for me, it’s not a complete meal if I don’t have some crisps with my sandwich.

The big problem is they are not very healthy and really should be kept as a treat rather than everyday. Bummer isn’t it, why is it that most things we crave are bad for you, oh well, it teaches us restraint and we enjoy them more when we have them….sighhhhhhh…..

But now I have come across vegetable crisps which are not the same, but they come very close and are starting to been seen in our house more often. They are also a lot healthier for you as the are baked in the oven rather than deep fired, and you can keep the salt down to a minimum. Not only are they healthier they are also incredibly easy to make.

Ingredients

1 parsnip

1 sweet potato

2 beetroot

1tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to season

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180c

Scrub the all the vegetables until they are clean, do not peel them, as they add texture and flavour.

Finely slice the vegetables with a mandolin, if you don’t have one use a sharp knife. You must try and get the same thickness as it’s makes baking more even.

Place the finely sliced vegetables onto a baking tray and rub the oil into the slices. Season with salt and pepper or any other seasoning you wish to add.

Place into the oven and cook until the slices are cooked, between 30-60 minutes.

Leave the slices on the side and they will crisp up. Place into an airtight container and eat within a few days.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.