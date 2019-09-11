Using Peptides – Is It the Wave of the Future?

If you are a bodybuilder, everywhere you look, you probably see advertisements for the use of peptides. Scientists proclaim one benefit after another as they try to prove it is the magic pill for muscle building. Although peptides are still a mystery in the amino acid world, research has begun to understand how they can sometimes alter or influence the human body in unexpected and exciting ways. So, are peptides the wave of the future?

Defining Peptides

Peptides are amino acids that link together into a chain inside your body and are produced by what you eat. The problem begins with the number of different types of those peptides as they link together to form enormous chains. There can be two in a chain or a dipeptide. If there are less than 20, the chain is referred to as an oligopeptide. And it goes on.

Using Peptides

There are only three of the amino acid sequences that are essential to the bodybuilding community according to peptide researcher, Ryan Smith Lexington KY. These are the growth hormone of releasing hormones, the growth hormone of releasing peptides, and the insulin-like stage growth factor-1. The peptides do not convert into growth hormones, but instead, they do act as a signal or trigger to the pituitary gland.

Helping Peptides

Scientists studying peptides are excited over discoveries that human growth hormones from peptides allow your body to build muscle at an accelerated rate. The studies also show that HGH can speed up your metabolism and help you burn calories. For the bodybuilding community, this could be a dream come true. To build muscle and lose fat at the same time is almost too magical to believe.

Using peptides to alter your body or create a new version of you may not be right around the corner, but it certainly may be the wave of the future. As with anything medical, check with your doctor before you decide if peptide injections are for you.

