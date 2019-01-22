A rich and creamy yoghurt and cucumber dip flavoured with garlic .

Preparation Time – 10 minutes

Chilling Time – 1 hour

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g Total 0% fat Greek yoghurt

½ cucumber

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 pinch paprika powder

Method

1. Empty one pot of Total o% fat Greek yoghurt in to a bowl and mix well.

2. Peel the cucumber and cut in half, remove the seeds and grate the cucumber.

3. Squeeze the grated cucumber to remove surplus liquid..

4. Peel the garlic and finely mince it to a smooth paste.

5. To the yoghurt add the cucumber,the garlic and olive oil and salt and mix well.

6.Transfer to a serving bowl,cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Before serving sprinkle with a pinch of paprika powder.

Serve with warm toasted pitta bread or crackers.

