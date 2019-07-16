Turkish Eggplant and Red Pepper Dip

A delicious spicy and tasty dip with a smoked flavour.

Preparation time 10 minutes

Cooking time 30 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

I large dutch aubergine

1 red capsicum pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 clove garlic finely minced

Fresh chopped coriander for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to gas 200 degrees C/ 400 degrees F

2. Pierce the aubergine and place it in a baking tray . On the same tray place the red pepper.

3. Bake the aubergine and pepper for 20-25 minutes until soft and charred.

4. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.

5. Remove the skin from the aubergine and also the pepper and mash them coarsely alternatively If you want a smooth dip then you can place both ingredients in food processor for a smooth paste.)

6. Transfer the aubergine and pepper to a bowl, add the garlic puree,lemon juice, olive oil, paprika, salt and chilli flakes and mix well.

7.Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped coriander

Serve with crackers or toasted pitta bread.

