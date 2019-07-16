City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Turkish Eggplant and Red Pepper Dip

Turkish Eggplant and Red Pepper Dip

  By | | ,

A delicious spicy and tasty dip with a smoked flavour.

Preparation time 10 minutes
Cooking time 30 minutes
Serves 6

Ingredients:

I large dutch aubergine
1 red capsicum pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 clove garlic finely minced
Fresh chopped coriander for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to gas 200 degrees C/ 400 degrees F
2. Pierce the aubergine and place it in a baking tray . On the same tray place the red pepper.
3. Bake the aubergine and pepper for 20-25 minutes until soft and charred.
4. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.
5. Remove the skin from the aubergine and also the pepper and mash them coarsely alternatively If you want a smooth dip then you can place both ingredients in food processor for a smooth paste.)
6. Transfer the aubergine and pepper to a bowl, add the garlic puree,lemon juice, olive oil, paprika, salt and chilli flakes and mix well.
7.Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped coriander
Serve with crackers or toasted pitta bread.

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

Houmous Dip
Aubergine Caviar (Baigan Bhartha)

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.