turkey escalopes

It’s official, I’ve become a Nigella Lawson clone. I was looking in my freezer the other day and I came across some frozen breadcrumbs and thought I would use them. When I started this blog I said that I hated the way TV cooks always had stuff just laying around in there freezers or cupboards and now it’s happening to me….bugger…..there goes that argument…..But it’s better to freeze what you have left over than throwing it in the bin or as I do by leaving it out for your resident fox, as we do frequently.

This is a another very simple dish and doesn’t take long to prepare and about 20 minutes to cook. I cooked them in the oven as it’s healthier than frying in a pan with lots of butter, but either way is okay, depending on how you prefer to cook it.

Ingredients

100g breadcrumbs

2tbsp sage, finely chopped

salt and pepper to season

1 large egg, whisked with a fork

4 turkey steaks

vegetable oil

Method

If you are cooking in the over pre-heat the oven to 180c/350f/gas 4. Place the breadcrumbs on a plate and mix in the sage and season to taste.

Take one steak and dunk it in the egg, so the turkey is completely covered.

Place each turkey steak into the breadcrumb mixture turning it over a few times until covered.

If you are doing in the oven, place each escalope on a lightly oil baking tray and cook for 20 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are golden brown

If you are frying add 25g of butter and a splash of oil into a frying pan. Once the butter has melted add the escalopes and cook until the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

