Tropical Tornado Mocktail

A tornado of tropical flavours bursting to cool and refresh your palate and quench your thirst.

Preparation time – 10 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pineapple

100ml coconut water

Ice cubes

1 small lime

Lime and pineapple slices for garnish

Method:

1. Peel the pineapple and cut into chunks (Reserve some for garnish)

2. Cut a thin slice from the lime and reserve it for garnish. Squeeze the juice from the lime.

3. In a juicer add the pineapple chunks and extract the juice.

4. In a jug add the pineapple juice, lime juice and mix.

5. In a tall glasses add ice cubes and pour the pineapple juice to approx 3/4 full

6. Top the pineapple juice with the coconut water.

7. Garnish with lime slice and pineapple slices.

Serve immediately.

