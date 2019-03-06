City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Tropical Tornado Mocktail

Tropical Tornado Mocktail

A tornado of tropical flavours bursting to cool and refresh your palate and quench your thirst.

Preparation time – 10 mins
Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pineapple
100ml coconut water
Ice cubes
1 small lime
Lime and pineapple slices for garnish

Method:

1. Peel the pineapple and cut into chunks (Reserve some for garnish)
2. Cut a thin slice from the lime and reserve it for garnish. Squeeze the juice from the lime.
3. In a juicer add the pineapple chunks and extract the juice.
4. In a jug add the pineapple juice, lime juice and mix.
5. In a tall glasses add ice cubes and pour the pineapple juice to approx 3/4 full
6. Top the pineapple juice with the coconut water.
7. Garnish with lime slice and pineapple slices.

Serve immediately.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
One Response to Tropical Tornado Mocktail

  1. Mina Joshi says:
    June 6, 2012 at 9:56 am

    Sounds refreshing!! Would be perfect for the summer.