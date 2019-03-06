Tropical Tornado Mocktail

A tornado of tropical flavours bursting to cool and refresh your palate and quench your thirst.
Preparation time – 10 mins
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 pineapple
100ml coconut water
Ice cubes
1 small lime
Lime and pineapple slices for garnish
Method:
1. Peel the pineapple and cut into chunks (Reserve some for garnish)
2. Cut a thin slice from the lime and reserve it for garnish. Squeeze the juice from the lime.
3. In a juicer add the pineapple chunks and extract the juice.
4. In a jug add the pineapple juice, lime juice and mix.
5. In a tall glasses add ice cubes and pour the pineapple juice to approx 3/4 full
6. Top the pineapple juice with the coconut water.
7. Garnish with lime slice and pineapple slices.
Serve immediately.
© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
Sounds refreshing!! Would be perfect for the summer.