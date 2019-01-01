Tropical Fizz Mocktail
Taste of tropics with a burst of refreshing lemon in every mouthful.
Ingredients:
100 ml of Funkin Brazilian cocktail mix
3oo ml of bitter lemon
2 slices of lemon
ice cubes
Method:
1.In a tall jug add the Brazilian cocktail mix, followed by the bitter lemon, ice cubes and stir.
2. Pour into tall chilled glasses and garnish with a slice of lemon.
Enjoy the mocktail with a burst of sunshine.
© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
About Nayna Kanabar
Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D