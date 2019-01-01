Tropical Fizz Mocktail

Taste of tropics with a burst of refreshing lemon in every mouthful.

Ingredients:

100 ml of Funkin Brazilian cocktail mix

3oo ml of bitter lemon

2 slices of lemon

ice cubes

Method:

1.In a tall jug add the Brazilian cocktail mix, followed by the bitter lemon, ice cubes and stir.

2. Pour into tall chilled glasses and garnish with a slice of lemon.

Enjoy the mocktail with a burst of sunshine.