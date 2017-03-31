Trick or Treat?

Halloween is my favourite time of year and always has been. The thing with Halloween is why us girls love it so much because, let’s be honest it’s the one day of the year we can dress up in next to nothing and have nobody pass judgement on us. It’s not even about dressing up to scare people anymore; it’s more a case of snaring people come the 31st. I think what attracts us to the whole dressing up idea is that we can be an alter ego for the night. We put on a false façade and pretend to be someone else for the next 8 hours.

It can give us a sense of empowerment I think when we dress up. We can hide behind our real self for the night or take on our new found persona. I think being dressed up and chatting up guys is such a great combination. It’s a definite conversation starter and you can get in character a bit with the outfit you have taken on. If you have a great outfit on, men want to come and talk to you and women well wish they had chosen that outfit for themselves. It’s a win, win!

The fun thing about meeting guys in costume is that you can’t always be too sure what they look like underneath if they’re wearing a mask or lots of war paint. So it’s a great time for personalities to shine through! Its exhilarating to not quite know what they look like or who they might really be under the outfit. If you find yourself getting into character for Halloween then I find it can be a real confidence booster when talking to your prospective dates for that evening.

When I met my boyfriend I’d organised a Halloween party at my house. Of course there were boys there who were Uncle Fester, ghosts and Donnie Darko’s for the night but the girls went for a more imaginative look. We had pirates, an Amy Winehouse look alike and then me, a Moulin Rouge impersonator. I was going for sultry and leggy for the evening. I was single and looking to embark on a more lewd outfit the course of play. I thought that hot pants, fishnets, a corset complete with feather headdress and long gloves would do the trick, as I attempted to woo my prospective boy for the evening.

A few hours in and a few vodkas in I began to have second thoughts. It’s not something I would attempt again, because what with the 5inch heels and giant hair feathers I was about 10 feet tall, unable to cruise under doors without the aid of Miss Winehouse to help me. I looked like a drunken old drag queen by the end of the night! I was just glad I was in the safety of my own home and not in some club, having to drag myself home minus a glove and feathers at 3am.

Gone are the days of ugly pointy nosed witches and scary looking ghosts, it’s all about sexy pirates and cheerleaders to fantasise about. However, I did don a Mummy outfit last year. Head to toe in bandages and white face paint with black eye rims and a bloody face. Complete with actual first aid bag. Not sexy, not seductive and not sultry. Just bandages unravelling come 1am and birds nest hair where my makeshift ‘mummy’ headband had come loose. However the first aid bag was a real talking point and I proceeded to put on my best ‘dead’ pose when I was trying to avoid drunken ghouls.

However my first attempt at a Halloween ensemble did not scare my prospective man (too much). Even when he did have to peel feathers out of my hair come the early hours. I’m told I am the best looking drag queen this side of Kemp Town. We have made it through 4 happy Halloween’s together complete with Mummy outfits and all, I just haven’t broken the feathers out since.

