Is there anything better than seeing the world? The thought of zipping from country to country, taking up residence in resort hotels while absorbing everything a location has to offer sounds great because it’s a completely unique experience. It’s also an experience that might require a little extra effort on your part in thinking up ways to keep your personal cash flow going strong while you’re abroad.

Holding a traditional job might be tricky in this sort of situation, and you’d probably like to avoid burning through all your savings if there’s a way to avoid it. So, how to travel the world and earn money?

Strategy One: Part-Time Work

The first move from the playbook is doing a part-time job while you are traveling. In many cases, this will allow you to work and experience the local culture simultaneously, depending on what you decide to do. Examples of part-time jobs that are easy for travelers to undertake include:

Teaching English. This is one job that’s in demand in more place than one. You may or may not need certification, depending on the locale, but there are plenty of organizations ready and willing to give you a shot teaching, provided you’re a native English speaker.

Performing. Depending on the local laws in the area you’re traveling to, you might be able to show off your special talents while performing streetside. Music, dance, art, whatever you’re good at. If you can do it with flair and draw in a crowd, there’s much more than a slim chance you’ll be fairly compensated for your efforts.

Doing travel tours. This is the best thing for travel junkies. If you find a great agency, who is working with your favorite destinations, all you need is your good wits and communication skills to get it going. Just imagine – you working on Hawaii vacation packages with all inclusive activities and spending the major part of the year on Hawaii. Such a dream, right?

Working In A Bar/Restaurant. Oftentimes, you can find a quick gig serving drinks or waiting tables, provided you have the knowledge to do the job well and authorization to hold this kind of job in the country you’re traveling to. If you do, then you’ll likely find an opening, especially in one of your destination’s busier, more “touristy” areas.

Strategy Two: Remote Work

If you have a skill that you can do from anywhere, then do it from anywhere! There are plenty of jobs that lend themselves to being a roving freelancer or part of a remote team, including all manner of creative work. If you’re a writer, designer, web developer, or something similar, you might already have clients from across the globe who simply drop you a line when they need something done and wait for you to deliver, where you may be at the moment.

If this is you, then there’s a good chance you’re already at your dream destination, living it up and getting paid at the same time (or have plans to be soon). If not, what are you waiting for? Start using your talent to get paid on the go. Make an account on a freelancing website and start building your client base.

You might even try blogging your exploits and making some extra money from ads and visitors to your site. All you need is a good WordPress Hosting and you’re good to go!

Strategy Three: Crowdfunding

Teamwork makes the dreamwork, right? This old saying is just as applicable when it comes to financing your international exploits. More than a few intrepid travelers have used crowdfunding campaigns to gain the funds they need to travel. With a good pitch on the right crowdfunding site, you can do the same. Just make sure to be direct and have a good story to get people interested in helping you out.

