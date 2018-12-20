Tourchi Batata – Tunisian Spicy Potato Salad





A delicious and spicy potato salad with a hint of cumin and lemon.

Preparation Time-20 minutes

Cooking time- 20 minutes

Serves- 2

Ingredients:

4 medium sized potatoes

1 tablespoon Harissa paste

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin powder

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

1. Boil the potatoes and when they have cooled slightly peel them.

2. Dice the potatoes into 1 inch pieces and keep aside.

3. Heat the oil in a frying pan , when it warms up add the harissa, cumin and salt. Sauté for a minute or two for the spices to release flavour.Add the lemon juice and stir it in.

4. Add the diced potatoes and toss to coat the potatoes with the spice mixture.

5. Transfer to a serving dish.

Serve warm or cold.

