Touarits – Tunisian Stuffed Semolina Bread

Crispy Tunisian style stuffed semolina bread with a spicy vegetarian harissa filling.

Preparation time 30 minutes

Dough Resting time 1.5 hours

Cooking time -25 minutes

Makes 5

Ingredients:

240 g / 8 oz fine semolina

1 teaspoon fast acting yeast

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 -1 cup warm water( use as much as required)

1 tablespoon plain flour for kneading and dusting.

Filling:

1 medium carrot finely shredded

1 red onion finely chopped

1/4 red capsicum finely diced

1/4 yellow capsicum finely diced

2 medium tomatoes de seeded and finely diced

1 tablespoon harissa paste – Tunisian chilli paste( add more or less to taste)

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

1. In a large bowl add the semolina, salt, sugar and yeast and stir together.

2. Add the oil and add a little water at a time until you have a soft pliable dough.

3. Knead the dough for 5 minutes, cover and place inside the bowl.Cover and leave in a warm place to prove for 1 hour.

4.To make the filling , heat oil in pan and sauté the onions in it, once the onions soften slightly add the capsicums and grated carrot and sauté for about 5 minutes until both carrots and capsicums are cooked.

5. Add the diced tomatoes, salt, cayenne pepper and the harissa paste and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the filling is thick and almost dry.

6. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

7.On a floured surface knock the air out of the dough and knead for 3-4 minutes, divide the dough into 10 parts and keep aside.

8. On a floured surface pat out two of the dough balls to form 3 inch circles.

9. Take a generous spoonful of the filling and place it in the centre of one of the dough discs.

10. Cover this with the second dough disc and using your thumb press the edges down to seal them.

11. Take a fork and make indentations around the edge to further seal the edges and make a pattern. Repeat for remaining parts of dough.

12. Place the bread rolls onto an oiled baking tray and cover with a cloth. Leave aside for 20 minutes.

13. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees C/ 375 degrees F. Bake the Touarits for about 25-30 minutes until crisp and golden brown.

14. Remove from the oven and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

Serve with soup

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: